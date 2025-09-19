Algorand gains momentum in face off FIFA World Cup 📈
Although cryptocurrencies are under pressure, the main trends of 'seasonality' of speculative growth in the industry still apply. In this regard,...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US500 below key resistance JD.com (JD.US) surges on better than expected earnings Three...
The FIFA Qatar 2022 World Cup is scheduled to run from November 20 to December 18 this year. In the stadiums and in front of TVs we will be accompanied...
Producer prices in Canada rose sharply to 2.4% MoM in October, from flat reading in September and against market expectations of a 0.4%...
Gap (GPS.US) shares jumped more than 8% before the opening bell after the clothing and accessories retailer posted solid results for the third...
The last trading session on European markets this week brings better sentiment. The DE30 is trading above the dash and back to the tops of the consolidation...
EURUSD recovered from earlier losses and swung to a daily gain. Main currency pair was supported by a speech from ECB President Lagarde. Lagarde said that...
Oil took a beating yesterday, dropping over 3% on persisting fears that global economy is heading for a recession that will result in demand destruction....
European indices set for slightly higher opening Speeches from Fed and ECB members UK retail sales drop less than expected in October European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading slightly lower following hawkish comments from Fed members. S&P 500 dropped 0.31%, Dow Jones moved...
European indices finished today's session mostly lower , with German Dax being the exception, boosted by a 7% jump in Siemens which posted...
Macy’s (M.US) stock jumped more than 13.0% on Wednesday after the upscale department store chain posted better-than-expected Q3 profit and revenue...
Nickel futures fell over 7.0% on Thursday, extending a 9% slump in the previous session after the London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Wednesday that the...
OIL.WTI price dropped more than 3.0%, extending yesterday's losses as demand concerns resurfaced as geopolitical tensions eased. NATO announced...
Today is full of speeches by Fed bankers. After James Bullard, it was time for comments from Loretta Mester, head of the Cleveland Federal Reserve. Mester...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas increased by 64 billion cubic feet for the week ended November...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Hawkish comment from FED Bullard weigh on market sentiment Kohl’s (KSS.US) stock...
Cryptocurrencies are clearly struggling to recover from recent declines, raising fears of another wave of sell-offs. Bitcoins are being withdrawn en masse...
St.Louis Federal Reserve chief James Bullard today shared his comments on monetary policy and the US economy: Bullard suggested that the Fed's...
