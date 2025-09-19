USD sees little reaction to US data pack
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.222 million in the week ended November 12, compared to 0.225 million reported in...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.222 million in the week ended November 12, compared to 0.225 million reported in...
SOLANA cryptocurrency fell nearly 5% during today's session and the pace of decline is accelerating after crypto exchanges Binance and OKX announced...
Pressure is mounting, short-term supports have been broken. D1 chart The DE30 is weakening this week. After a six-week rally, a correction may be...
Platinum futures plunged below psychological $1,000 level as top consumer China continued to grapple with rising Covid cases which made the possibility...
UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt delivered an Autumn budget statement today at 11:30 am GMT in the UK House of Commons. Hunt said that the plan...
With increasingly loud announcements of a looming recession on the one hand, and hopes of falling inflation giving the Fed a chance for a pivot on the...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) trades slightly higher in the premarket trading, following the release of an earnings report for fiscal Q3 (August-October period). Report...
Thursday's trading session on European markets brings mixed sentiment. The DE30 is trading just above the dash. Investors' attention today is focused...
Ukraine's infrastructure minister announced that Black Sea grain exports deal, brokered between Ukraine and Russia by Turkey and the United Nations,...
European indices set for higher opening Revision of European CPI data, second-tier releases from the US 4 Fed members scheduled to...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.83%, Dow Jones moved 0.12% lower and Nasdaq slumped 1.54%. Russell 2000...
European indices finished today's session lower, snapping a four-day winning streak, with German DAX dropped 1.0%, led by an over 6% loss in Mercedes...
The dollar strengthened slightly against the euro after Bloomberg sources at the European Central Bank indicated that policymakers will...
Shares of Carvana (CVNA.US), until recently still the fastest growing used car sales platform in the US, are under pressure today, losing nearly 13%. The...
Carnival (CCL.US) shares fell over 13.0% on Wednesday after the cruise line operator plans to increase the debt again. Company announced a $1 billion convertible...
USDIDX Let’s start our analysis from the USD index chart (USDIDX). One can notice on the D1 interval, we can see that the index continues to move...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
San Francisco Fed President Mary C. Daly gave an interview to CNBC television today in which she commented on the situation in the US: According...
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell more than expected while gasoline...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม