US OPEN: Wall Street mixed as retail sales beat, Target earnings miss
US indices launched today's cash trading slightly lower US retail sales well above expectations Target (TGT.US) stock plunges on weak financial...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
The share price of Advance Auto Parts (AAP.US), a leading provider of used car parts and service in the U.S., fell 15% today after opening the session...
Industrial production in the US decreased to -0.10 % in October, after downwardly revised 0.1% MoM decline in September and missing market consensus...
Canadian CPI inflation data for October was released today at 1:30 pm GMT. Market expected headline price growth to remain unchanged at 6.9% YoY and actual...
US retail sales data for October was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be better than but it did not trigger any major moves...
The price of the major cryptocurrency has been receiving a narrow range between $16,000 and $17,000 for several days, signaling an imminent, renewed spike...
Wednesday's trading session on European markets brings mixed sentiment. The DE30 is trading lower and pricing in yesterday's geopolitical concerns...
Target Corporation (TGT.US), one of large US retailers, reported earnings for fiscal Q3 2023 today ahead of the Wall Street session open today. While the...
Economic calendar for the European trading session today is very light. A key macro release was UK CPI reading for October that was released at 7:00 am...
Oil jumped yesterday after news hit the market that Russian rockets overshot the territory of Ukraine and hit a village in Poland, a NATO member. So far,...
European indices set to open more or less flat Emergency meeting of NATO ambassadors US retail sales data for October due at 1:30...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher following a jump triggered by lower-than-expected US PPI reading for October. However, part of...
European indices extended gains into a fourth day on Tuesday, with German Dax up 0.46% as gains in technology sector outpaced poor performance of telecoms....
Russia's Defence Ministry described statements by Polish media and officials about Russian missiles hitting Polish territory as a deliberate provocation...
According to the Ukrainian side, oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia have been suspended due to the drop...
During rocket attacks on Ukraine, one of the rockets hit Poland and caused damage to property and the death of two people, according to unconfirmed media...
A moment ago, the WSJ reported that the BlockFI exchange is preparing for a possible bankruptcy due to the latest wave of negative factors in the crypto...
Netflix (NFLX.US) shares jumped over 3.5% on Tuesday after Bank of America upgraded its stance on the media giant all the way to ‘buy’ from...
The Producer Price Index for final demand in the US increased by only 0.2% MoM in October, the same as a downwardly revised 0.2% increase in September...
