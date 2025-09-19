US Open: Bullish momentum still alive on Wall Street
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
The monthly reading of the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index came in weaker than analysts' expectations: Current consumer sentiment:...
U.S. defense companies, until recently one of the main beneficiaries of market uncertainty and fear, are retreating from record valuations today before...
Cryptocurrencies rose on the wave of Wall Street's euphoric reaction yesterday. The decelerating rise in inflation and the decline in the strength...
Germany's blue-chip index opened the session in better sentiment EU Commission forecasts slowdown in eurozone inflation in 2023 German inflation...
After yesterday's successful report of falling CPI and core inflation in the US, today it will be the turn of data readings prepared by the University...
Germany's CPI inflation still very high but this time in line with expectations. After yesterday's reading of declining price pressures...
European indices open higher Cryptocurrencies erase most of the declines The dollar is weakening against other currencies Data from Germany...
US indexes ended yesterday's session in euphoric moods. The S&P 500 rose 5.5%, the Dow Jones rose 3.7%, and the NASDAQ closed the session at...
European indices rose sharply on Thursday, with the German DAX jumping above the 14,000 mark for the first time since early June after fresh CPI data...
Nio (NIO.US) ADR erased premarket losses and is trading nearly 10.0% higher despite the Chinese EV producer recorded a wider-than-expected quarterly loss....
USDJPY is the most sensitive pair when it comes to US interest rate issues as it offers the largest opportunity to carry trade. That is why a significant...
A good compromise is when both parties are dissatisfied Two days after the US midterm election, Americans are still not 100% sure who will take over...
Today's US inflation report completely reversed market sentiment and provided fuel for bulls. The Dow Jones is trading 2.6% higher, while the...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural increased by 79 billion cubic feet for the week ended November...
US indices launched today's cash trading sharply higher US CPI fell sharply in October AstraZeneca (AZN.US) stock surges on upbeat quarterly...
Tesla shares gain 3,3% after market open, thanks to a lower-than-expected US inflation reading. SEC documents on November 8 indicated that Elon Musk disposed...
Cryptocurrency Polygon, which recently reported a deal with Meta Platforms, is rebounding nearly 32% after a lower US CPI inflation reading weakened the...
The German benchmark index continues its rally. D1 chart The DE30 broke through the August high shortly after the US inflation data for October,...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for October has just been released and unexpectedly showed a massive deceleration in price growth in October. The annual...
