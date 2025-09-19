A look at USDCAD after jobs data
NFP report for October was a key macro event of the day and as it is usually the case, the Canadian jobs report was released simultaneously. As expected,...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Highly anticipated NFP report was released at 12:30 pm GMT and showed the US economy unexpectedly added 261 k jobs in October, compared to upwardly...
Chinese indices rose sharply buoyed by renewed speculation over an imminent relaxation of China's COVID curbs. Recently, speculation about the lifting...
The last session in European markets this week brings an improvement in sentiment due to the possible lifting of part of China's Covidian tightening....
US jobs data for October (12:30 pm GMT) may provide some hints on what Fed will do at the end of the year. Fed made it clear that the labor market remains...
US dollar is weakening today and it is providing a boost for precious metals. Gold bounced off the $1,620 support zone yesterday for the third time since...
European indices set for higher opening Jobs data from the United States and Canada Final services PMIs from Europe Futures...
US indices deepened post-FOMC declines yesterday and finished another session lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.06%, Dow Jones moved 0.46% lower and Nasdaq...
European indices extended losses into a second day, with DAX down 0.95% led by losses in auto stocks after carmaker BMW warned that higher interest...
The bullish momentum of cryptocurrencies weakened yesterday after, Jerome Powell communicated that the Fed is still determined to raise interest rates,...
Gold prices fell further on Thursday, closing in on the lowest level since March 2020, after a hawkish Fed sent the dollar higher. During today’s...
Etsy (ETSY.US) shares jumped over 15.0% on Thursday after the online crafts marketplace posted solid quarterly results, saying its business remained strong...
Meta Platforms (META.US) shares settled below $90 today. The company is being dragged down by rising development and research spending on virtual reality...
Nomura issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. Company recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US), which intends to offer suborbital space tourism services, has shared new agreements with investors, Axiom Space, Qarbon Aerospace...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas increased by 107 billion cubic feet for the week ended October...
The ISM Services PMI for the US fell to 54.4 in October from 56.7 in the previous month, below analysts’ expectations of 55.4. “Supplier...
Shares of vaccine maker Moderna (MRNA.US) are losing nearly 10% today after Wall Street opened amid weaker third-quarter results and lowered forecasts...
