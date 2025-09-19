US OPEN: US indices open a touch lower as Fed decision looms large
US indices launch session slightly lower ADP employment report beats estimates, attention turns to Fed Bandwidth surges almost 50%...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.1494 Target:1.1200 Stop:...
Wednesday's session in stock markets was all about waiting for interest rate decisions in the US. In the morning, we learned PMI data from Europe,...
Shares of MetaPlatforms and Snap have seen a huge sell-off this year, not only because of the slowdown in the advertising sector and investor uncertainty...
ADP employment report for October was released today at 12:15 pm GMT. As a final hint ahead of the NFP release this Friday (12:30 pm GMT), the report was...
Wheat prices have fallen sharply today after Turkish President Erdogan announced that the security of the Ukrainian grain export corridor was ensured,...
Chip maker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.US) showed third-quarter results yesterday, after the Wall Street session closed. The report came in weaker than...
Over the past weeks, the number one topic has undoubtedly been central banks. Investors are now wondering whether, after a cycle of interest rate hikes...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.0944 Target:1.0700 Stop:...
NZDUSD pair jumped to a six week high on Wednesday, following a solid jobs report from New Zealand that supported the case for another significant interest...
European indices set for higher opening Fed rate decision at 6:00 pm GMT ADP report expected to show 195k jobs increase in October Stock markets...
Three major US indices finished yesterday's session lower, while investors look ahead to today's Fed meeting. S&P 500 fell 0.41%, Dow Jones...
ISM: 50.2 (exp.: 50; prev.: 50.9) Employment subindes: 50 (prev.: 48,7) New orders subindex: 49.2 (prev.: 47.1) It seems that US economy is still...
Indices open higher after yesterday's heavy declines. The S&P 500 gains 1.0% at the open, while the Nasdaq gains 1.5% Marathon Oil and Phillips...
Lagarde announces further rate hikes, but decisions will be made from meeting to meeting Energy prices in Europe remain low, forecasts point to the...
Most of the European major indices gain more than 1% in the first session of November. Positive sentiment on the market is supported by huge earnings from...
Manufacturing PMI for October: 46.2 (first reading: 45.8). In September it was 48.4 The manufacturing sector is doing slightly better than preliminary...
The RBA raised interest rates today by 25 basis points, in line with market expectations. The main rate is currently at 2.85%. The RBA was one of the first...
