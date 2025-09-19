Economic Calendar - Will the Manufacturing ISM stay above 50?
November has begun! The month that is crucial for stocks due to Black Friday and for Midterm elections this year. Today is a day off in many European countries,...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
The RBA raised interest rates by 25 basis points in line with market expectations (current rate 2.85%). AUD weakened after the decision but erased losses...
During the first session of the new trading week, we saw a deceleration of stock market gains, most of the major stock market indices from Europe ended...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry:...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Monday's session has seen a strengthening of the dollar, as well as increases in U.S. bond yields, translating into a pullback in the precious metals...
As reported by AP, Biden is expected to propose today to impose a windfall profits tax on oil companies. In response to the reports, companies in this...
Source: Polish Financial Supervision Authority Source: Bloomberg As we can see from the attached tables from Bloomberg Terminal...
The start of Monday's session on Wall Street brings a lower opening for most stock market benchmarks. Investors' attention today is focused...
The first trading session on European markets this week brings mixed sentiment. The DE30 is trading just above the dash and pricing in today's Eurozone...
Russia has withdrawn from the operation of the so-called Safe Export Corridor for grains, including Ukrainian wheat and corn, which are posting massive...
The US contract gas price is up 6%, while the spot price is even up nearly 10%. Prices in Europe are rising by 4-5%, while in the UK there is a price jump...
Although the successful Ethereum merge did not make Ether's valuation jump, the cryptocurrency is still performing marginally better than Bitcoin during...
Last week was marked by a strong recovery in risk assets, which ended up weakening the US dollar against the main currencies, especially against the euro. The...
Reports from US mega-tech companies were key points in last week's earnings calendar and disappointing results presented by those companies exerted...
European CPI inflation for October as well as Q3 GDP report were both released at 10:00 am GMT. CPI inflation came in much higher than expected with headline...
Cryptocurrency Dogecoin, one of the crypto market's most active and popular 'speculative' assets, has surged more than 100% in the past few after...
Grains are trading higher at the beginning of a new week. Russia withdrew from a UN-brokered deal on Ukrainian grain exports, saying that it can no longer...
European indices set for higher opening Eurozone Q3 GDP report due at 10:00 am GMT CPI data from euro area and Poland European...
