ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed during the first trading session of the week. Indices from ex-China gained, responding to solid Wall Street...
European indices finished today's session in mixed moods, with Dax adding 0.24% as preliminary figures showed the German economy unexpectedly grew...
The strengthening of the dollar puts pressure on the precious metals market. Both gold and silver fell sharply on Friday. Looking at the SILVER chart on...
Pinterest (PINS.US) stock trades over 8.0% higher on Friday after the image-sharing platform beat quarterly revenue estimates and its monthly user numbers...
This week's ECB meeting was seen as dovish although there weren't any clear dovish hints in the statement or at Lagarde's presser. However,...
US30 rose sharply on Friday and heads for a winning week as investors shook off poor earnings from Amazon and digested a slew of macroeconomic data. The...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US was revised higher to 59.90 in October from a preliminary of 59.8 and above low...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods US Core PCE inflation slightly below estimates Amazon (AMZN.US) stock plunges on poor...
Oil giants Chevron (CVX.US) and Exxon Mobil (XOM.US) today presented excellent reports for the third quarter of the year. The results exceeded analysts'...
US data pack for September was released at 1:30 pm BST today. Attention was mostly on PCE inflation data and it surprised to the downside. Core PCE accelerated...
European indices trade mostly lower German inflation at new record highs Volkswagen (VOW3.DE) stock plunged on downbeat earnings Major European...
German CPI inflation data for October was released at 1:00 pm BST today and surprised to the upside. Headline inflation came in at 10.4% YoY while market...
Cryptocurrencies wiped out much of the bullish momentum at the end of the week, after US mega techs presented weak financial results contributing to the...
Amazon (AMZN.US) was another US mega-tech that was disappointed with its Q3 earnings report, or at least this is what we can say judging by market reaction...
Meta platforms (former Facebook) shares belonging to Mark Zuckerberg fell sharply on Thursday after the company published disappointing financial results....
One of the largest manufacturers of cutting-edge chips and integrated circuits, Intel (INTC.US) positively surprised analysts with its Q3 report. Markets...
Elon Musk has brought the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter (TWTR.US) to a close and has decided to delist the stock. As of today, the company will...
German GDP data for Q3 2022 was released today at 9:00 am BST. Data turned out to be a huge positive surprise with quarter-over-quarter growth rate coming...
The Bank of Japan left the interest rate and other monetary policy settings unchanged. The Bank said in a statement that it expects inflation to slow down...
