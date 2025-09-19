Chart of the day - EURUSD (27.10.2022)
Rate decision from the European Central Bank is the main macro event of the day. Another 75 basis point rate hike looks like a done deal so attention will...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
European indices open little changed ECB decision due at 1:15 pm BST, US Q3 GDP at 1:30 pm BST Amazon and Apple to report earnings...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower, with tech shares underperforming the most as disappointing earnings from Microsoft and Alphabet...
European indices erased early losses and finished today's session higher, with DAX rising over 1% supported by upbeat results from Deutsche Bank...
Boeing (BA.US) shares fell over 3.0% on Wednesday after the plane maker posted an unexpected quarterly loss of $3.3 billion and revenue that fell below...
Major Wall Street indices gain some traction in the afternoon amid growing speculation that the Fed will slow down its aggressive tightening. Market...
Cryptocurrencies extends yesterday's caused by the liquidation of short positions and an improvement of market sentiment: Market volatility has...
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy caused some minor moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped more than expected...
The Bank of Canada raised the target for its overnight rate by 50bps to 3.75% in its October meeting, below broad expectations that pointed to a more...
The Bank of Canada unexpectedly raised its benchmark interest rate by only 50 bps to 3.75 % while the markets expected a 75 bps increase to...
US indices launched today's cash trading mixed US100 dragged down by Alphabet and Microsoft Spotify (SPOT.US) stock plunges on mixed quarterly...
Meta Platforms (META.US), formerly known as Facebook, will report earnings for calendar Q3 2022 today after the close of the Wall Street session. Company...
European indices trade mostly lower DE30 is testing downward trendline Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) stock retargets despite upbeat quarterly figures Majority...
GOLD Gold, like other precious metals, is benefiting from a weaker dollar. On the chart of gold on the H4 interval, one can see an inverted head-and-shoulders...
Two US mega-tech companies - Alphabet (GOOGL.US) and Microsoft (MSFT.US) - released earnings reports for calendar Q3 2022 yesterday after the close of...
Rate decision from European Central Bank is one of the top macro events of the week. The ECB will announce its next decision on Thursday at 1:15 pm BST...
EURUSD climbed back above the key psychological level this morning. The main currency pair is making a break above 1.00 handle ahead of tomorrow's...
Rate decision from Bank of Canada at 3:00 pm BST today is a key macro event of the day. The Canadian central bank is expected to deliver a 75 basis point...
European indices set for flat opening Bank of Canada expected to deliver 75 bp rate hike Meta Platforms, Boeing and Kraft-Heinz among...
