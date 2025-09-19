Chart of the day - US100 (25.10.2022)
Today as well as the next two days may be crucial for the US tech sector as 5 mega-tech companies are set to report earnings for calendar Q3 2022. First...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
Today as well as the next two days may be crucial for the US tech sector as 5 mega-tech companies are set to report earnings for calendar Q3 2022. First...
German IFO indices for October were released at 9:00 am BST today and the report came in better-than-expected. Current Assessment index dipped from 94.5...
European indices launch session higher Earnings reports from Alphabet and Microsoft Conference Board index for October due at 3:00...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher with Dow Jones leading gains. S&P 500 gained 1.19%, Dow Jones moved 1.34% higher and Nasdaq...
European indices finished today’s session with solid gains. German DAX and CAC40 added over 1.5% each led by gains in utilities and industrial...
Gold today tested double-low formation around $ 1,620 an ounce with a neckline around $ 1,725 an ounce. Therefore, it can be seen that the range of potential...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock fell over 3.0% on Monday after the most popular EV maker lowered prices for its Model 3 and Model Y cars by as much as 9% in China...
The S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI plunged to 49.9 in October from 52 in September, well below analysts’ estimates of 51 and marking the sector’s...
Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese companies are losing mightily on the wave of the Chinese stock market crash and concerns about possible delisting from U.S....
The beginning of this week is marked by the continuation of the bullish movement in EUR/USD. However, a deterioration in market sentiment could constrain...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Tesla (TSLA.US) cut price of its vehicles in China Chinese tech stocks listed in the US under...
US Manufacturing PMI decreased to 49.90 in October from 52.0 in September, below forecasts of 51.0, preliminary estimates showed. US Services...
Penny Mordaunt withdraws her candidacy. Sunak previously received official support from half of the MPs. In real terms, this means that Rishi Sunak will...
Mid-term elections (so-called mid-term elections) to the US Congress will be held as early as Tuesday, November 8. Representatives of the Democratic party,...
Gas prices in the Netherlands drop below EUR 100 / MWh for the first time since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. This is due to the fact that warehouses...
Today we are seeing a massive discount in Chinese stocks. Xi Jinping's consolidation of power has raised concerns and worsened investor sentiment: China's...
European indices trade higher on Monday DE30 approaches resistance at 12950 pts Airbus (AIR.DE) close to finalize a deal with Saudi Arabia European...
Bitcoin soared near $19,700 after markets reacted positively to The Wall Street Journal's reports of a lower rate hike at the Fed's December meeting....
The US earnings season is in full swing and the week has begun that is seen by many as the most important during the whole earnings marathon. This is because...
Rishi Sunak, a Chancellor of Exchequer in Johnson's cabinet, emerged as a frontrunner to succeed Liz Truss as the next Prime Minister of the United...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม