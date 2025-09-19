DE30: Adidas and Deutsche Bank put pressure on DAX
DE30 loses nearly 1.5% Adidas cuts forecasts for 2022 Deutsche Bank lays off bankers in the US and UK Friday's session...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Snap (SNAP.US) once again negatively disappointed Wall Street with decelerating earnings and deepens a 27% discount to its shares before the market open....
EIA report released yesterday showed US natural gas inventories increasing 111 billion cubic feet in the previous week. It was higher build-up than expected...
EURCAD may see some volatility today. Firstly, the EU summit begins today and representatives of EU member countries will work on the details of the natural...
European indices launch session lower EU summit begins, members to discuss details of natural gas price cap Retail sales data from...
US indices deepened Wednesday's declines yesterday and finished lower for the second day in a row. S&P 500 dropped 0.80%, Dow Jones moved...
European indices finished today's session slightly higher, with DAX and CAC40 rising 0.20% and 0.76%, respectively, led by gains in tech and...
Major Wall Street indices erased most of the early gains, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield jumped above 4.20% and the dollar strengthened slightly...
IBM (IBM.US) stock rose over 4.0% on Thursday after the iconic technology company posted upbeat quarterly results and lifted its full-year financial outlook...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas de/increased by 111 billion cubic feet for the week...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods US100 tests major support Tesla (TSLA.US) posted mixed quarterly figures Major...
The leading index has fully recovered from the initial losses. D1 chart The DE30 is trying to defend a key support area on Thursday - Wednesday's...
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation today in a statement at 1:30 pm BST. This comes after a day-long chatter about such a possibility....
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.214 million in the week ended October 15, compared to 0.228 million reported in...
JP Morgan Chase reported results on Friday that exceeded analysts' forecasts and helped temporarily calm the mood of investors worried about the health...
US electric car maker Tesla (TSLA.US) reported financial results after yesterday's session, which disappointed analysts with decelerating revenue growth....
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey delivered a bigger-than-expected rate cut today. Market expected CBRT to lower the 1-week repo rate...
Thursday's session in European stock markets brings declines in the main stock market benchmarks. The DAX loses nearly 1% and goes below the minima...
