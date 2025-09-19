Chart of the day - GBPJPY (20.10.2022)
Japanese yen weakness is a topic of the morning with USDJPY jumping above 150.00 mark for the first time in 32-years. JPY is also underperforming against...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
Japanese yen weakness is a topic of the morning with USDJPY jumping above 150.00 mark for the first time in 32-years. JPY is also underperforming against...
The Japanese yen continues to weaken amid lack of policy tightening from the Bank of Japan. USDJPY jumped above 150.00 today for the first time since 1990,...
European indices open little changed CBRT expected to deliver 100 bp rate cut today Speeches from Fed Harker and Fed Bowman European...
Wall Street indices moved lower yesterday as the early-week rally was stopped. S&P 500 dropped 0.67%, Dow Jones moved 0.33% lower and Nasdaq...
European indices finished today's session mostly lower, snapping a four-day winning streak, with Dax falling 0.19% as traders digested new CPI reports,...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
ASML (ASML.US) ADRs jumped over 6.0% after the chipmaker posted better than expected quarterly earnings and revenue figures including record new orders. Company...
Let’s start today’s analysis with the Dow Jones (US30) index, which recently launched an upward correction and broke above local resistance...
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude fell unexpectedly, while gasoline stockpiles dropped...
Cryptocurrencies continue to remain in consolidation, with Bitcoin forced to defend $19,000 levels and Ethereum once again settling below $1,300: The...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US2000 bounced off major resistance Upbeat earnings from Netflix (NFLX.US) and United Airlines...
Gold fell more than 1%, while silver tumbled 1.5% during today’s session amid a stronger US dollar, which is the top performer among major currencies....
Canada’s annual inflation fell slighlty to 6.9%YoY in September from 7.0% in August, above market expectations of 6.8%. Core consumer...
Procter & Gamble (PG.US) stock jumped over 2.0% before the opening bell after the consumer packaged goods company posted better than expected first-quarter...
Investor-activist fund Elliott Investment Management will invest in German company Fresenius (FRE.DE). No more details have been provided at this point....
Yesterday Netflix released its Q3 2022 interim results, which turned out to be well above analysts' expectations. However, it wasn't revenue or...
Today's FX session brings a strengthening of the US dollar, which puts tremendous pressure on the yen's quotations. U.S. 10-year bond yields...
US electric car maker Tesla (TSLA.US), led by Elon Musk, will present its financial results for the third quarter of the year today. Tesla shares are losing...
Wednesday's session on European markets brings mixed sentiment around the major stock exchanges. In Germany, investors' attention is focused on...
Netflix (NFLX.US) The world's largest streaming service Netflix (NFLX.US) reported financial results that shut the mouths of critics and positively...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม