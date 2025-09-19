Will Netflix earnings surprise Wall Street again? 🎢
Streaming giant Netflix (NFLX.US) will report third-quarter financial results before the US session opens. Wall Street may prove extremely sensitive to...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
US indices rallied yesterday with tech shares being top performers. Nasdaq-100 index (US100) gained almost 3.5% yesterday while S&P 500 and Dow Jones...
European indices set for higher opening German ZEW index for October, US industrial production for September Earnings from Goldman...
Wall Street rallied yesterday with all major US indices posting big gains. S&P 500 added 2.65%, Dow Jones gained 1.86% while Nasdaq rallied 3.43%....
European indices extended gains for the third session on Monday, with the German DAX up nearly 2% led by banks, real estate and travel and leisure...
The new UK treasury secretary indicated that he intends to restore confidence in the markets in the near future. Hunt will increase the number of advisors...
Splunk (SPLK.US) stock jumped briefly by 10.0% following a Wall Street Journal report that activist investor Starboard Value has taken a near 5% stake...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
NATGAS price tumbled below $6/MMBtu on Monday, a level not seen since beginning of July 2022 as the latest EIA report showed that US utilities added 125...
Market sentiment improved significantly at the start of the new week, partially thanks to better-than-expected quarterly results from Bank of America....
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US500 bounced off local support Tesla (TSLA.US) job ads rebounded after summer slowdown Major...
Bank of America (BAC.US) stock jumped over 3.0% in premarket as profit and revenue beat analysts’ estimates thanks to better-than-expected bond trading...
The first trading session in European markets this week brings higher levels of stock indexes. The market is focused on the results of US companies and...
Wall Street earnings season for Q3 2022 is slowly speeding up. Major US banks launched an earnings marathon for the July-September quarter last week and...
The GBPUSD pair jumped higher after the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced that almost all of the tax cuts set out in the mini-Budget are being reversed,...
Bank of America (BOC.US) Analysts expect a decline in earnings due to reduced investment banking activity and increased reserves as a result of recessionary...
Cryptocurrencies have returned to a consolidating trend after a sharp retracement on Thursday. Bitcoin is trading at $19,200 at the beginning of the week,...
Although last week was marked by periods of high volatility, the major currency pair, EUR/USD continues to trade in sideways. Is EUR/USD likely to remain...
