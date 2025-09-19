Chart of the day - GBPJPY (17.10.2022)
The British pound is in the spotlight this morning. Times reported that the Truss government will delay a 1 percentage point cut to income tax rate until...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
The British pound is in the spotlight this morning. Times reported that the Truss government will delay a 1 percentage point cut to income tax rate until...
European stock markets set for flat opening GBP gains ahead of Jeremy Hunt's statement Tesla among this week's earnings reporters Futures...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei and S&P/ASX 200 dropped over 1%, indices from China traded mixed...
This week's hotter-than-expected US CPI reading, which came on the heels of a robust jobs report, slashed any hopes of a policy pivot and added to...
After yesterday's strong gains in the stock market, today we are seeing a change in sentiment to downward. Already after the start of the US session,...
The UoM index rises to 59.8 points against expectations of 58.8 points and the previous level of 58.6 points. Inflation expectations, however,...
The topic of tax cuts in the UK has been generating a lot of excitement lately. Prime Minister Truss confirmed today that she wants a tax cut is still...
The last session on Wall Street this week brings higher levels of stock market benchmarks. Investors learned about retail sales data today, and UoM sentiment...
Retail sales for September: 0.0% MoM (expected: 0.2% MoM ; previous: 0.3% MoM) Core retail sales: 0.1% MoM (expected: -0.1% MoM ;...
The last trading session on the Old Continent this week brings better investor sentiment. At 1:30 p.m. BST, investors will learn the retail sales data...
Today, five major U.S. banks are releasing pre-session results for Q3 '22. Here are the highlights: JPMorgan (JPM.US) Results: Source:...
Financial Times reports that the current Chancellor of the Exchequer in the Truss government, Kwasi Kwarteng is likely to be fired. In addition, Truss...
Hungary made an emergency decision to introduce a new instrument in the form of an overnight deposit rate of 18%. The weekly deposit rate remains at 13%...
US500 fell sharply after publication of yesterday’s US CPI figures, however the downward move was halted around key support at 3500 pts which is...
European markets set for higher opening US retails sales for September in the spotlight Earnings reports from major US banks European stock...
Global equity markets finished yesterday's trading in risk-on moods and upbeat sentiment can also be spotted at the beginning of today's session....
US indices finished yesterday's session sharply higher despite the hotter-than-expected US CPI data. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose 2.60% and 2.23%,...
Wall Street is rebounding from deep declines early in the session. The major indexes are gaining despite a worrisome inflation reading from the US....
Domino's Pizza's (DPZ.US) share price is up nearly 10% today despite mixed financial results. Earnings per share fell, while revenue rose slightly...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม