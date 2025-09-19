Stocks erase CPI losses after ECB headlines📈
As Reuters reported, the new ECB's model, called Target-Consistent Terminal Rate, showed the Central Bank needed to raise its deposit rate to 2.25%...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
PepsiCo (PEP.US) raised its outlook for the year on Wednesday as rising prices boosted the conglomerate's third-quarter revenue. The company's...
Bitcoin's price has fallen below $19,000, and Ethereum is trading below $1,230 after a negative inflation reading from the US. Risky assets are under...
Wall Street under downward pressure after CPI BlackRock with results above forecasts; AuM below expectations Thursday's session...
At 1:30 pm BST, we learned the highly anticipated inflation data from the US, which surprised investors. Both the headline and core readings exceeded expectations....
Walgreens (WBA.US) stock briefly jumped nearly 7.0% in the premarket after the drugstore operator posted better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue....
The world's largest asset management mutual fund, BlackRock (BLK.US) opened the earnings season among the US financial sector. The fund showed results...
• Headline. Actual:8.2% YoY. Expected: 8.1% YoY. Previous: 8.3% YoY `Monthly inflation: 0.4% MoM (expected: 0.2% MoM; previous: 0.1% MoM) •...
The British government is about to change its approach to the "mini" budget in a big way. The government is to consider which tax-cutting plans...
Thursday's session on stock markets from the Old Continent brings better sentiment among major benchmarks. The Dax is trading up nearly 1%, and investors'...
The US CPI report for September scheduled for 1:30 pm BST is a key point in today's economic calendar. Market expects US price growth to decelerate....
The German benchmark index rallies ahead of US inflation data. D1 chart The DE30 is defending Monday's daily low for the third time this...
This morning, the gas market was shocked by news from the Norwegian gas processing plant Nyhamna which processes natural gas from the offshore Ormen Lange...
The USDJPY pair bounced off 1998 high around 147.00 as Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki again reiterated that the government was ready to take...
European indices set for slightly lower opening US CPI data for September expected to show deceleration DOE reports on oil and gas inventories Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's session slightly lower. The S & P 500 and Nasdaq extended losing streak to 6 days yesterday, dropping 0.33%...
European indices finished today's session slightly lower with the German DAX falling 0.39% as poor performance of the banking sector...
Minutes from the FOMC meeting that took place in September has just been released. The publication did not bring much surprise. Minutes are hawkish but...
Cameco (CCJ.US) stock fell 15.0% after the Canadian uranium producer joined forces with power plant operator Brookfield Renewable Partners in order to...
