BREAKING: Aluminium surges nearly 5.0% as US considers banning imports from Russia
White House is considering a ban on Russian aluminium in response to Kremlin military escalation in Ukraine. This metal was not subject to earlier sanctions...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
The EURUSD pair managed to erase most of today's losses following fresh comments from Fed Kashkari. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President said...
WTI oil extends losses into a third day without any clear catalysts. Sell-off accelerated after weak PPI reading amid stronger USD. Earlier OPEC revealed...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods PPI above expectations Intel (INTC.US) plans mass lay-offs Major Wall Street indices...
Fresh US PPI inflation data weighed on market sentiment and now investors' attention shifts toward FOMC Minutes which will be released at 7:00 pm BST....
Producer Prices in the US decreased to8.5%YoY in September from 8.7% in the previous month, still above market expectations of 8.4%. On a...
Pepsico's (PEP.US) results topped analysts' expectations for the third consecutive quarter. Along with the successful results, the company raised...
Wednesday's session on stock markets from the Old Continent brings mixed sentiment among investors. The reading of the day is the Fed Minutes, which...
OPEC+ surprised with its decision to cut its production target sharply, leading to a potential reversal of the downward trend in the oil market. On the...
GBP is experiencing elevated volatility this morning as media reports boost uncertainty over future of Bank of England bond-buying schemes. GBP saw some...
Oil has been volatile this morning. Polish pipeline operator Pern informed that it has found a leak in the Druzhba oil pipeline that connects Russia and...
European indices set for flat opening FOMC minutes to be released at 7:00 pm BST US PPI inflation data for September, Fed speakers European...
S&P 500 and Nasdaq extended losing streak to 5 days yesterday, dropping 0.66% and 1.00%, respectively. However, Dow Jones and Russell 2000 managed...
European indices finished another session lower, with the DAX 40 falling 0.43% as the International Monetary Fund has uncorked a sobering outlook on...
Increased inflows to Bank of America may suggest that investors believe that the recent downward move on Wall Street is approaching its bottom. Such information...
Amgen (AMGN.US) stock surged more than 6.0% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the biopharma company to overweight from equal weight, saying Amgen is “largely...
Three major Wall Street indices managed to erase most of early losses after briefly touching levels not seen in more than two years amid mounting concerns...
New York Fed survey indicated a drop in inflation expectations. Stock indexes gain after dismal opening: Inflation expectations are an important...
Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER.US) and Lyft Inc (LYFT.US) shares plunged more than 10% on Tuesday after Biden administration unveiled a proposal that could...
