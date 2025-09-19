Euro gains after the hawkish comments of the ECB member
The euro seems to have caught some wind in its sails after recent comments from ECB chief economist Phillip Lane. In his opinion, there is a chance that...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Coinbase (COIN.US) partners with Google (GOOGL.US) Leggett & Platt (LEG.US) tumbles...
Bitcoin's price has retreated to levels at $19,100, and a gentle pullback is also observed among altcoins. The cryptocurrency market is likely preparing...
Oil Oil prices experienced the biggest weekly jump since March, following OPEC+ decision to lower output quota by 2 million barrels per day in...
WTI oil price dropped over 2.5% extending declines from recent high of $93 amid strengthening greenback and global demand concerns. USD continues...
Tuesday's trading session in Europe brings a deterioration in investor sentiment. The World Bank and IMF are concerned about a global recession, with...
Shares of Ferrexpo (FXPO.UK), a Ukrainian iron-ore miner listed on the London Stock Exchange, are dropping over 9% today following a decision to halt operations....
Initial considerations It is true that an airline is not a growth stock, however, the particularities of this sector and the good fundamentals, could...
The UK jobs report for August released this morning turned out to be better than the market had expected. Unemployment rate dropped from 3.6 to 3.5% while...
European indices set for flat opening A number of central bankers' set to speak Better-than-expected jobs data from UK European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower, following into footsteps of their European peers. S&P 500 dropped 0.75%, Dow Jones moved 0.32%...
European indices closed today's session in mixed moods, with the German DAX finishing almost flat as rising tensions between Russia-Ukraine tensions,...
Ford (F.US), General Motors (GM.US) - shares of both automakers fell 6.8% and 5.4% respectively after UBS downgrade. Investment banks believe that the...
USD remains the dominant force on the Forex market at the beginning of the new week. The dollar index strengthened for a fourth consecutive session...
Risk-off sentiment is again present at the start of this week, with equities once again under pressure while US dollar pressures the major currency pairs. EUR/USD...
US100 fell 1.4% on Monday as investors reassessed the outlook for monetary policy while awaiting a busy week for earnings reports and FOMC Minutes on Wednesday. ...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Chicago Fed President Charles L. Evans indicated that the Federal Reserve can 'relatively quickly' reduce inflation without a surge in unemployment...
