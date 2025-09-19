US OPEN: Mixed start of the interesting week
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods US500 bounced off key support zone Tesla (TSLA.US) posted a record amount of deliveries...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
BoE surprised the markets today with a decision to increase the limit of daily purchases of bonds as part of the emergency purchases, which is expected...
Rivian Automotive (RIVN.US) stock plunged over 7.5% before the opening bell after the EV maker decided to recall 13,000 cars because the fastener to the...
Cryptocurrencies showed resilience on Friday by cushioning well the declines in major stock market indices. Is this enough to trumpet an oversold and imminent...
Indices from the Old Continent discount attacks in Ukraine Senitx sentiment worse than expectations The first trading session in...
An increase in risk aversion can be spotted on the markets at the beginning of a new week. Explosions that struck Crimean Bridge over the weekend as well...
European indices set to open lower Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities dent moods FOMC minutes and US CPI inflation in the...
Risk-off moods could be spotted on indices from Asia-Pacific during the first session of a new week. S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.4% while Chinese indices...
Wall Street and European markets lost dynamically at the end of the week due to better labor market data, which supports the Fed's actions regarding...
The NFP report for September and the OPEC+ meeting are behind us, and now the markets will focus their attention on the beginning of the Q4 2022...
Today's sentiment was weighed down by better-than-expected data from the US labor market, which supports the Fed's actions regarding monetary tightening....
Despite a dismal opening on Wall Street where the S&P500 is losing 1.9% and the NASDAQ more than 2.6%, cryptocurrencies are acting moderately calm....
Wall Street loses after NFP report AMD and Levi Strauss cut earnings forecasts The last trading session on Wall Street this week...
Highly anticipated NFP report was released at 1:30 pm BST and showed the US economy unexpectedly added 263k jobs in September, compared to a 315k...
Canada, jobs report for September. • Employment change. Actual: 21.1k Expected: 20.0k. Previous: -39.7k • Part-time employment change....
The FTX cryptocurrency exchange owned by billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried is experiencing heightened volatility today in the wake of Visa's (V.US) new...
Majority of economists expect that the US economy will add 250K jobs in September, the least since December of 2020 and a drop from an average of 438K...
American chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.US) warned investors of a revenue decline in Q3 2022 due to weaker PC market demand and worsening supply...
Indices from the Old Continent consolidate ahead of NFP Credit Suisse will buy back 3 billion francs worth of debt The last...
