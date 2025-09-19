Oil jumps nearly 4.0% as OPEC considers production cut of 2 million bpd
Oil prices rose almost 4.0% following news that OPEC is taking into account output cut of as much as 2 million barrels per day, although the impact on...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Fresh data from the US provided additional fuel for buyers on Tuesday. Job openings in the US dropped more than expected to the lowest since June of 2021,...
The number of job openings in the United States decreased to 10.053 million in August from an upwardly revised 11.70 million in the previous...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US100 bounced off major support Tesla (TSLA.US) attempts to erase yesterday's sharp losses US...
The market and banks put pressure on Apple Apple (AAPL.US) has taken a hit from Bank of America (BofA), which recently downgraded the company from "Buy"...
Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.US) stock rose sharply before the opening bell after Tesla competitor produced 7,363 cars in the third quarter, which is a...
Old Continent on upward wave Water levels on the Rhine River are returning to normal levels Tuesday's session on markets from...
As criptomoedas estão a ganhar à medida que o sentimento sobre os principais índices melhora e a força do dólar...
Oil Media rumors suggest that OPEC+ may decide on an output cut that exceeds 1 million barrels per day, not including voluntary cuts Such...
Upbeat moods can be spotted all across the Old Continent on Tuesday with major stock market indices from Europe trading over 2% higher at press time. This...
The Reserve Bank of Australia surprised markets today with a smaller than expected rate hike. RBA hiked official cash rate by 25 basis points to 2.60%...
European indices set to open higher Factory orders and oil inventories data from US Fed members and ECB Lagarde scheduled to speak European...
US indices rallied yesterday and finished trading with big gains as markets shrugged off concerns over financial conditions of Credit Suisse. S&P...
European indices erased early losses and finished today's session more than 0.5% higher as weak manufacturing data highlighted a looming global...
Peloton (PTON.US) stock jumped over 6% on Monday after the exercise-equipment producer announced that by the end of this year will install its bikes in...
Viasat is a California-based company that provides civilian and military land and satellite communications, internet and security systems. The company's...
One of the most important events during the past weekend was the presidential election in Brazil. The right-wing Bolsonaro defends his stool against the...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:0.5688 Target:0.5900 Stop:...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI surprisingly dropped to 50.9 in September, from 52.8 in the previous month and below analysts’ estimates of 52.2. New orders...
