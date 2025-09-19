EUR/USD tests an important key point
Today's session is being marked by an improvement in market sentiment. Risk assets are recovering, while the US dollar retreats. Daily Time Frame...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
Today's session is being marked by an improvement in market sentiment. Risk assets are recovering, while the US dollar retreats. Daily Time Frame...
Silver price jumped over 7.0%, most since February 2021 as concerns regarding the financial condition of Credit Suisse and weakening US dollar and lower...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US fell to 50.9 in September from 52.8 in the previous month, and bellow analysts’ expectations of 52.2. Today’s...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US2000 bounced of key support zone Tesla (TSLA.US) announced disappointing deliveries figures US...
Being one of Wall Street's favorite 'stock market horses' of the last 3 years, they are experiencing a massive weakening of stock market valuations...
WTI crude futures surged more than 5% on Monday amid increasing speculation that OPEC+ was considering cutting production of up to 1 million barrels...
One could observe a dollar correction in the second half of last week, which led to a rebound of the EURUSD pair. From the technical point of view, the...
Cryptocurrency quotes have not been doing well recently. The Cardano exchange rate, despite strenuous attempts to rebound, has again returned to the area...
Bitcoin still has a clear problem with breaking above $20,000 which raises the risk of capitulation, the king of cryptocurrencies is trading at $19,200....
DE30 loses at start of week Credit Suisse puts pressure on financial institutions This week's first trading session on...
Oil is posting big gains today with both Brent and WTI trading 4% higher. Rally was triggered by media reports suggesting that OPEC+ may decide for a big...
The shares of Swiss bank Credit Suisse (CSGN.CH) are losing more than 8.5% at the start of today's session, despite assurances from the CEO that the...
European markets set for slightly lower opening GBP gains as UK government drops plan of tax cut for high earners ISM manufacturing...
GBPUSD is on the move this morning, following a BBC report. BBC reported that a plan of cutting tax rate for high earners from 45% to 40% may be scrapped...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed today. Nikkei gained 0.5% while S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.3%. Liquidity was thinner due to market holidays...
European indices jumped over 1% on the last trading day of the month, however were down for the third consecutive quarter, the longest losing streak...
Nike (NKE.US) stock fell over 11.0% on Friday as better-than-expected quarterly results were overshadowed by excess inventory levels. Other retailers were...
Core PCE prices in the US, which exclude food and energy, jumped by 0.6% mom in August, rising from the revised stall in the previous month and slightly...
Next week on the markets is set to be another interesting one, given a number of top-tier macro releases and events scheduled. Focus will be mostly on...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม