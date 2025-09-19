WTI oil below $80 per barrel
Oil prices fell sharply at the beginning of the US session. It seems that the release of PCE inflation report, which showed rising price pressure, rather...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
Oil prices fell sharply at the beginning of the US session. It seems that the release of PCE inflation report, which showed rising price pressure, rather...
Meta Platforms' stock has been the biggest disappointment of all US technology companies this year, enjoying a capitalization of more than $1 trillion...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US was revised lower to 58.6 in September from a preliminary of 59.5, still above 58.2...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Core PCE inflation above expectations Nike (NKE.US) stock sinks as inventories level increase Rent-A-Center...
Cryptocurrencies are behaving relatively calmly ahead of the weekend. Bitcoin is holding near $19,400, the price of Ethereum is oscillating around $1,340...
Core PCE prices in the US which exclude food and energy rose 0.6% month-over-month in August, following 0.1% gain in July and above market expectations...
Today at 1:30 pm BST investors will be served with PCE inflation data, the preferred measure by the Federal Reserve. Of course, today's readings will...
DE30 tries to make up for end-of-week losses Nike's gross margin spoils the mood around Adidas and Puma stocks The last...
Flash data on CPI inflation in the eurozone showed an acceleration from 9.1% from 10.0% YoY. Market expected an acceleration to 9.7% YoY. Guessing the...
The British pound staged an impressive comeback in spite of poor fundamentals. Announcement of new fiscal measures last week triggered a slump on GBP market...
European indices set for flat opening US PCE inflation for August Inflation data from euro area European index futures point...
US indices finished yesterday's session significantly lower. S&P 500 dropped 2.11%, Dow Jones moved 1.54% lower and Nasdaq slumped 2.84%....
European equities deepened recent sell-off, with Germany’s DAX and French CAC40 closing at almost two-year lows, down by 1.71% and 1.53%, respectively; Germany's...
CarMax (KMX.US) stock plunged over nearly 25.0% after the auto retailer posted disappointing quarterly figures as “affordability challenges”...
The number of weekly jobless claims dropped by 16k to 193k in the week that ended September 24, well below analysts’ projections of 215k, On...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas increased by 103 billion cubic feet for the week ended...
US100 fell 3.3% giving back some of the sharp gains seen in the previous session, as bond yields resumed their upward march following recent data and fresh...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Upbeat claims figures and hawkish remarks from FED Mester put pressure on stocks Bed Bath &...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม