DE30 under supply pressure
DE30 under bearish pressure Biogen supports health care company valuations Weak sentiment among financial companies Wednesday's...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Bank of England issued a statement saying that it will carry out temporary purchases of long-dated UK bonds starting from today (September 28, 2022) and...
Shares of Biogen, a US biotech company, trade around 50% higher in premarket today. Shares rally following results of an Alzheimer drug (Lecanemab) trial...
Spare for brief moments of euphoria and recovery, risk-off moods continue to dominate on the global markets. USD is one the rise while risk assets, like...
European indices set for lower opening Second-tier data from the US in the afternoon Speeches from ECB, BoE and Fed members throughout...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed after a volatile session. S&P 500 dropped 0.21%, Dow Jones moved 0.43% lower while Nasdaq gained...
European indices finished today's session mostly lower, with DAX hitting a fresh two-year low as another set of hawkish comments from central...
Hertz (HTZ1.US) stock jumped over 4.0% on Tuesday after the rental car giant unveiled a new partnership with BP’s (BP.US) to build a network of EV...
Major Wall Street indices failed to uphold early bullish momentum and resumed downward move in the evening. S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell 0.7% and 0.6%,...
Citi issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.0759 Target:1.0000 Stop:...
Risk-off sentiment persists in the market after the weekend. Despite rebound attempts sellers still hold the initiative and the DE30 index remains...
Oil prices rose sharply after Reuters, citing anonymous sources, reported that Russia at the next OPEC + meeting, which will be held on October 5, will...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index increased to 108.0 in September, from the previous month's 103.2 and compared to market...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US2000 bounces off major support Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP.US) stock slides after Goldman downgrade US...
There are two different things that will be in the spotlight on Amazon's (AMZN.US) Q4 guidance that the market is not paying attention to. Amazon's...
New orders for US manufactured durable goods fell to -0.2% month-over-month in August, extending losses from -0.1% decrease in July and below market...
U.S. retail giant Walmart (WMT.US) yesterday informed investors of a deal with Roblox (RBLX.US) and the opening of two immersive experiences in the virtual...
Energy companies unwind recent declines DE30 records moderate gains Tuesday's trading session on the German market brings moderate...
