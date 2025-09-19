Bitcoin above 20 000 USD 📈 Cryptocurrencies recover losses
Cryptocurrencies are doing quite well today, we see an influx of positive sentiment despite the negative sentiment on the indices: Bitcoin and Ethereum...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Oil Oil companies prepare for hurricanes in the United States - BP and Chevron limit production in the Gulf of Mexico Early estimates...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Nord Stream AG informed that it has found leaks and damages in 3 separate pipelines of Nord Stream gas system. Moreover, the company said that it is unable...
Cryptocurrencies are the best performing asset class on Tuesday. There is no clear, crypto-related reason behind today's rally and therefore it can...
European indices set for higher opening Durable goods orders and CB consumer confidence data in the afternoon Number of Fed, ECB...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.03%, Dow Jones moved 1.11% and Nasdaq dropped 0.60%. Russell 2000 moved...
European indices finished today's session lower after unsuccessful rebound attempt as markets weighed the impact of an impending win by Italy's...
Oil prices are clearly being weighed down by a strong dollar index at 20-year highs and fears of a global recession causing a drop in demand for crude. Currently,...
Lyft (LYFT.US) stock fell over 3.0% on Monday after UBS downgraded the ride-hailing company to neutral from buy as its driver survey pointed that drivers...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
British pound is once again facing selling pressure as special statement from the BoE did not provide any groundbreaking news and lowered expectations...
Christine Lagarde spoke today on monetary policy: We want to keep raising the interest rate in order to lower inflation Further rate hikes...
Tesla's shares though have lost 31% in a year and are giving back much of the gains from the pandemic period, when the price rose from $35 to nearly...
The price of gas in the US and in Europe continues to decline, despite still high uncertainty about the winter. Of course, preliminary weather forecasts...
Porsche AG - the famous manufacturer of the iconic 911 model - is going public. The planned IPO is expected to take place as early as September 29. What...
The collapse of the British pound was a big event on Friday and at the beginning of today's session. GBPUSD has already recovered from losses as investors...
The start of Monday's session was marked by risk-off sentiment, however, market sentiment improved during the European session. Daily...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US2000 is trading near key support Las Vegas Sands (LVS.US) surges as Macau eases restrictions US...
Digital assets are starting the week in a mixed mood, with Bitcoin having serious trouble staying above $19,000. Ethereum is trading below $1,300 per token...
