Over the past weeks, the number one topic among investors has undoubtedly been central banks, which are even more determined to tighten monetary policy....
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
EURUSD fell over 0.60% on Wednesday and is testing two-week lows as investors gear up for another supersized interest rate hike from the Federal...
• European indices set for lower opening • Fed rate decision at 7:00 pm BST • Partial mobilization in Russia Stock markets in Europe...
Market sentiment deteriorated slightly in the morning after Russian president Putin announced partial military mobilization. " Only citizens who are...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.13%, Dow Jones moved 1.01% lower while Nasdaq fell 0.95%. Russell 2000 plunged...
Yesterday's attempt at a rebound in the stock market came to naught, Tuesday's session brought a return to declines on the world's major stock...
Recent wave of strengthening of the US dollar has also reflected in the weakening of gold. GOLD quotations have been in a strong downtrend since March...
Tellurian (TELL.US), a U.S.-based provider of liquefied natural gas (LNG), has abandoned the sale of $1 billion worth of high-interest corporate bonds...
Alphabet (GOOGC.US) shares reached levels near $100 today. The share price is the lowest since February 2021, the stock has pierced the minimums of June...
Bitcoin is struggling to stay above $19,000, amid a weak opening for Wall Street indexes. Markets are waiting with bated breath for tomorrow's Fed...
Shares of FedEx Corporation (FDX.US) tumbled sharply recently after the company warned that third quarter results are likely to be worse than expected....
Tuesday's session opening on Wall Street brings declines on the major benchmarks of the US stock market. Investors are looking with uncertainty at...
Canada's CPI inflation for August comes in at 7.0% y/y, with an expectation of 7.3% y/y and the previous level of 7.6% y/y. Monthly inflation falls...
As Reuters reports, TUI Group (TUI.DE) is seeing the first signs of a return to profitability. This is all due to strong demand for vacation trips, which...
Barclays issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Oil The United States will extend the deadline for SPR releases. Final 10 million barrels of oil will be released in November, instead of October....
Exchanges from the Old Continent record declines Porsche AG's IPO fuels growth in the automotive sector! Tuesday's...
Cryptocurrencies are still muted ahead of tomorrow's Fed decision. Bitcoin is consolidating around $19,300, Ethereum is holding around $1,350 per token....
European indices halted recent downward move, triggered after the disappointing US CPI report last week, and managed to regain some ground at the beginning...
