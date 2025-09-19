BREAKING: SEK gains after 100 bp rate hike from Riksbank
Riksbank announced its monetary policy decision at 8:30 am BST today. Expectations were mixed - economists saw a 75 basis point rate hike while money markets...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
European markets set for higher opening Riksbank to deliver rate hike at 8:30 am BST CPI data from Canada, housing market data from...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.69%, Dow Jones moved 0.64% higher and Nasdaq added 0.76%. Russell 2000 jumped...
Major stock indices from the Old Continent ended Monday's session mixed, with the DAX adding less than 0.5%, while the CAC40 depreciated 0.26% and...
During Monday's session, we could observe mixed sentiment in the US stock market. Looking at the chart of the technology index, the quotations...
The gaming industry has started the new week with a bump, all thanks to leaked footage of the 6th installment of the popular Grand Theft Auto game in production....
Today's session is marked by the recovery of the risk-on sentiment in the markets, despite the initial drops in equities during the European session. In...
USDJPY quotes are in a long-term uptrend. In the past month, the price rebounded, as we expected, from the support zone in the area of the 131.50 level,...
Planet Labs (PL.US) is a US-based satellite imaging company founded by former NASA scientists. Planet provides precise satellite imagery of selected...
The first opening bell on Wall Street this week brings declines on the major benchmarks of the US stock market. Investors are viewing Wednesday's FOMC...
Cryptocurrencies cannot resist the negative sentiment prevailing in the stock market. Markets are still 'spooked' by the Fed decision, which we...
Stock exchanges from the Old Continent record declines The euphoria around the Porsche AG IPO continues! The first trading session...
Oil is having a mixed start to a new week, what can be reasoned with strong US dollar and uncertainty over demand in China. On the other hand, some downbeat...
US dollar rally continues but will be put to a big test this week. Fed will announce its monetary policy decision this week on Wednesday, 7:00 pm BST....
European stock markets set for a flat opening Cryptocurrencies sink,Bitcoin down more than 5% Week full of central bank decisions European...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded lower today. Kospi dropped 1%, indices from China traded up to 0.9% lower and S&P/ASX 200 moved around 0.1%...
European indices extended losses on Friday, with DAX losing 1.66% and contracting 2.7% on a weekly basis, as recession concerns and hawkish comments...
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) stock fell over 7.0% on Friday after struggling home goods retailer announced list of approximately 150 stores which plans...
The benchmark US500 tumbled during today's session to lowest level since mid-July as profit warning from major logistics company FedEx (FDX.US) raised...
