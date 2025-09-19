Wheaton Precious Metals shares trying to reverse the trend
Wheaton Precious Metals' shares have lost nearly 10% over the past month, and are down nearly 25% year-to-date. The mining company's valuation...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
EURUSD pair jumped above the parity level following the release of UoM report, which showed sentiment for the US increased to a five-month high of 59.5...
Upside surprise in US CPI data for August triggered a sell-off on the global stock markets as hawkish Fed bets increased. We will get to know what Fed's...
U.S. arms manufacturers Boeing and Raytheon are under supply-side pressure despite a seemingly 'favorable' environment for the Aeorospace&Defense...
The University of Michigan consumer sentiment for the US rose to 59.5 in September from 58.2 in August, slightly below market forecasts of 60.0, preliminary...
US indices launched today's cash trading sharply lower US100 broke below 12000 pts level FedEx (FDX.US) profit warnings dented sentiment NCR...
Bitcoin is still trying to withstand supply pressure and stop the bears pushing the price below $20,000. Cryptocurrencies have been in retreat since the...
GBPUSD fell below 1.14, which is the lowest level since 1985 as latest data sparked additional recession fears. UK retail sales plunged 1.6% MoM in August,...
The price of the Cosmos cryptocurrency is still near the maxima of a week ago despite the deteriorating sentiment around digital assets. The token similarly...
DE30 under downward pressure Deutsche Post loses ahead of weak FedEx results This week's final session on stock markets...
FedEx released fiscal-Q1 results yesterday after market close Sales and profits disappointed, fiscal-Q2 guidance lower Guidance for...
Monthly activity data from China for August was released overnight and it turned out to be solid. Industrial production, retail sales and urban investments...
European stock markets set for lower opening University of Michigan consumer sentiment at 3:00 pm BST UK retail sales dropped more...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.13%, Dow Jones moved 0.56% lower and Nasdaq plunged 1.43%. Russell 2000...
European indices finished today’s session in mixed moods, with DAX, CAC40 and FTSE MIB falling while FTSE 100 and IBEX 35 rose. Financials...
Adobe (ADBE.US) stock fell over 16.0% during today's session after the digital media and marketing software revealed plans to acquire software design...
Headline figures surprised on the upside Weak core reading and unfavorable revisions Retail sales in the US rose 0.3% in August, following a...
Market moods shifted in the afternoon following a set of mixed macroeconomic data from the US. Downward pressure is additionally fueled by Ethereum, which,...
The progressing risk of an energy crisis in Europe forces governments to look for new, alternative sources of energy. Japan is considering a return to...
