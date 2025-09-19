Top three charts of the week: US100, SILVER, ETHEREUM (14.09.2022)
US100 Let's start today's analysis with the US100 chart. Yesterday, the tech-heavy index recorded the biggest one-day drop in over two years,...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
US100 Let's start today's analysis with the US100 chart. Yesterday, the tech-heavy index recorded the biggest one-day drop in over two years,...
El Ibex35 conserva los 8.000 puntos a mitad de semana Sesión de mitad de semana más tranquila y menos volátil, aunque en términos...
Publication of both reports from the US Department of Energy caused some minor moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped more than expected...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher PPI inflation eases in August Starbucks (SBUX.US) stock gains on upbeat profit guidance US...
Producer Prices in the US decreased to 8.7 %YoY in August from 9.8% in the previous month and below market expectations of 8.9%. Producer prices...
DE30 continues yesterday's declines Federal government divests from Lufthansa shares Today's session on the German stock...
Cryptocurrency prices took a dive yesterday after the US inflation reading. Bitcoin halted the declines, however, and is currently trading above $20,000: The...
JPMorgan issued a recommendation for EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Hirokazu Matsuno, Japan's chief cabinet secretary, communicated that the government is ready to make any possible decision to stabilize the current...
Higher-than-expected CPI reading for August from the United States triggered a bloodbath on Wall Street yesterday. While headline gauge showed deceleration...
European markets set for lower opening US PPI data due at 1:30 pm BST Will DOE report confirm a massive inventory build signaled...
Wall Street indices slumped yesterday following higher-than-expected CPI reading from the United States. S&P 500 dropped 3.94%, Dow Jones slumped...
Major European indices finished today’s session lower, with DAX falling 1.59% and CAC40 dropped 1.39% brought down by retail and tech stocks as...
Oatly (OTLY.US) fell over 7.0% after Credit Suisse downgraded Swedish dairy-alternative food company stock to neutral from outperform as it believes that...
Palladium futures fell sharply from four week high to $2,100 per ounce as the dollar regained some strength following disappointing US CPI report, which...
A worse-than-expected US inflation reading for August crushed demand for risky assets which flourished in recent days. Capital is once again fleeing to...
Headline inflation eases less than expected Core inflation above expectations Market expect more hawkish approach from the FED The annual...
US indices launched today's cash trading sharply lower US CPI inflation above expectations Oracle (ORCL.US) stock falls despite upbeat revenue...
The inflation reading above forecasts in the US surprised markets, which had expected a inflation slowdown. We see a decline in sentiment around risky...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม