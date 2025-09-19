💥Inflation crushes Wall Street!
Today's inflation data showed a much smaller decline in CPI inflation than expected and a very strong rise in core inflation. Core inflation of 6.3%...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
The US CPI inflation data for August came in above market expectations as the headline inflation dropped to % 8.3 YoY in August vs expected 8.1% YoY and...
EURUSD gains 0.6% ahead of US CPI data release for August. However, it should be said that gains on the main currency pair are driven primarily by EUR...
Oil Weaker USD provides support for oil prices United States say that Iran's latest response to EU proposal is a step backwards in...
DE30 gains ahead of US inflation reading ZEW index worse than expected; German inflation in line with expectations Tuesday's...
Cryptocurrencies have retreated from yesterday's euphoric sentiment, although Bitcoin is still holding above $22,000 and Ethereum is holding $1,700...
Nel (NEL.NO) is a Norwegian hydrogen infrastructure and technology company. Shares traded higher today, following comments from the German Chancellor....
The key macroeconomic reading today is undoubtedly US CPI inflation for August. Investors are keeping a close eye on the pace of price and service growth...
Amazon's AWS (AMZN.US) has been driving the company's overall growth for many quarters, especially the last few. But this time around in Q2, segment...
Release of the US CPI report for August is a key event of the day and is expected to trigger a jump in USD volatility. Data will be released at 1:30 pm...
European indices set to open higher US CPI data for August expected to show deceleration German ZEW economic sentiment index due...
US indices benefitted from risk-on moods yesterday and finished the session higher. S&P 500 added 1.06%, Dow Jones gained 0.71% and Nasdaq jumped...
European indices rose sharply on Monday, with DAX up 2.4% and the CAC40 adding 1.95% led by cyclicals, financials and materials stocks. ECB...
The investment bank Goldman Sachs (GS.US) has confirmed plans to lay off several hundred employees of the institution starting this month. The layoff program...
Carvana (CVNA.US) stock jumped over 8.0% on Monday after Piper Sandler upgraded the online car seller to overweight from neutral, however lowered the price...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: limit...
Silver jumped to the highest in nearly four weeks and sharply outperformed other precious metals ahead of tomorrow’s highly anticipated inflation...
News frenzy has gripped the financial press and the cryptocurrency market in the face of the upcoming transition of the second largest cryptocurrency,...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US30 is testing major resistance Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY.US) stock surges as FDA approves...
