Crypto news: Ethereum ready on 'The Merge'. Bitcoin above 22 000 USD again 📈
Cryptocurrencies record a rally in the face of the upcoming Ethereum Merge. Positive sentiment in the stock market and a weaker dollar favor digital asset...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
Cryptocurrencies record a rally in the face of the upcoming Ethereum Merge. Positive sentiment in the stock market and a weaker dollar favor digital asset...
The Old Continent starts today's session with gains The euphoria around the Porsche AG IPO continues! The first trading session...
Global equity markets finished last week's trading in risk-on moods and upbeat sentiment can also be spotted at the beginning of new week's trading....
EURUSD is making huge gains at the beginning of a new week with the main currency pair trading 1.5% higher at press time. EURUSD rose to a 4-week high...
European markets set for higher opening UK GDP growth reached 0.2% MoM in July (exp. 0.4% MoM) US CPI and retail sales data for August...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded higher at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei and S&P/ASX 200 gained 1%. Liquidity conditions were thinner as...
Wall Street indices traded higher today, supported by easing of the US dollar rally European stock markets indices finished today's trading...
Another set of hawkish comments from Fed and ECB did not cause sell-off in stock indices, however the US dollar pulled back from a 20-year peak. Now markets...
Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI.US), US gun maker, trades over 6% lower today following the release of a disappointing earnings report for fiscal-Q1 2023...
EURUSD is trading higher today following an overnight rally. However, the pair has been rather muted in the afternoon trade. This is somewhat surprising...
Goldman Sachs issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
US indices launched the session higher Russell 2000 makes a break above 50-session moving average DocuSign and Zscaler jump after...
Release of the Canadian jobs data at 1:30 pm BST triggered moves on the Canadian dollar market. Report turned out to be much worse than expected with a...
Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase have lost nearly 80% since the beginning of the year amid declines in the cryptocurrency market and declining...
European indices extend gains after ECB decision Investors await, among other things, data from Canada and statements by Fed members This...
The price of Bitcoin has unexpectedly risen above $20,500 in the last 7 hours. Ethereum also made gains, rising above $1,700 amid The Merge, which is coming...
The very hawkish rhetoric on the part of the ECB and the capitulation of the dollar led to considerable moves on the market. EURUSD is testing 1.01 - the...
Bitcoin prices returned above $20,000 during today's session as the weakening dollar triggered some risk-on moods. King of cryptocurrencies surged...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม