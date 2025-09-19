GBPUSD bounced off pandemic low
GBPUSD fell during today's session to the lowest level since March 2020 amid worsening UK macroeconomic outlook, surging inflation and soaring energy...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
OIL.WTI price fell below $84 per barrel on Wednesday, the lowest since January, as worries over lower global demand overshadowed warnings from President...
The Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 bps to 3.25 %, as widely expected. The Governing Council still judges that the policy...
US indices launched today's session higher US30 below major support Speeches from Fed members Coupa Software (COUP.US) stock surges on upbeat...
OIL.WTI This week oil prices fell close to levels not seen since January, amid persistent demand concerns. Looking technically at the H4 chart, one...
HEICO Corp. (HEI.US) is a U.S.-based company that manufactures, services, designs and distributes advanced components and services for the aerospace, defense,...
The next monetary policy decision by the European Central Bank will be announced this Thursday at 1:15 pm BST. Press conference of ECB President Lagarde...
DAX mixed ahead of tomorrow's ECB decision Uniper (UN01.DE) under increasing selling pressure Today's trading session...
Cryptocurrencies have been moving in a sideways trend for the past 2 weeks, but demand has not been able to carry Bitcoin's quotations higher, ultimately...
Bank of Canada is set to announce its next monetary policy decision today at 3:00 pm BST. Economists expect BoC to follow in Fed's footsteps and deliver...
European stock markets set for a lower opening Bank of Canada expected to deliver 75 bp rate hikes Speeches from Fed members, BoE...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.41%, Dow Jones moved 0.55% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.74%. Russell 2000...
European indices finished today's session mostly higher, with the STOXX 600 and the DAX 40 index adding 0.8% and 0.2%, respectively, with consumer...
The Japanese yen weakened past 143 against the US dollar, hitting its lowest levels since August 1998, pushed lower by a widening policy gap as the BoJ...
FedEx (FDX.US) shares fell over 1.5% on Tuesday after Citi downgraded the transportation company to neutral from buy and lowered its price target ...
The ISM Services PMI unexpectedly jumped to 56.9 in August from 56.7 in previous month, topping analysts’ estimates of 55.1, and pointing to the...
Ethereum's transition to Proof of Stake is imminent which temporarily improves sentiment in the cryptocurrency market. The improvement, however, still...
The ISM Services PMI for the US rose slightly to 56.9 in August from 56.7 in the previous month, beating analysts’ expectations of...
Shares of NIO Inc. (NIO.US) have been reversing lately. Despite being one of the world's most exciting and promising 100% electric vehicle ("EV")...
