US OPEN: Wall Street opens higher as US traders return from holiday
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US ISM non-manufacturing index for August at 3:00 pm BST Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) extends...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
U.S. gas is down 4% today and testing the $8.4/MMBTU area. European gas is down about 8% today and is trading just above €220/MWh, although as recently...
DAX quotes to recover some of recent declines Volkswagen passes Porsche IPO The second trading session this week brings an improvement...
Oil OPEC+ decided on a marginal output cut of 100k bpd for October A decision on 100k bpd increase was made in the previous month therefore...
GBPAUD is on the move today with GBP being the best performing G10 currency and AUD being one of top laggards. GBP received a boost from reports saying...
European indices set for lower opening US services ISM index for August German factory orders drop 1.1% MoM in August In...
Indices from Asia traded mostly higher today. Nikkei traded 0.1% higher, Kospi added 0.2% while indices from China gained up to 1.2%. S&P/ASX...
Despite the lack of trade in the US and Canada, today's session brought considerable volatility to trading floors in Europe and the energy commodities...
Today's session is relatively calm for the EUR/USD pair. However, it is important to note that the euro continues to trade below its parity with the...
Glencore (GLEN.UK)'s stock price is gaining nearly 4% today. The stock price rose in the face of Gazprom withholding supplies; the NordStream pipeline...
The first session after the weekend break is not a good one for Europe. Stock market indices are down, and there is even more going on in the energy...
The first session after the weekend break is not a good one for Europe. Stock indexes are down, and there is even more going on in the energy market, where...
Kazatomprom is the world's largest uranium producer, with the Kazakh company accounting for 25% of total raw material production in 2021, surpassing...
The cartel backed a production cut of 100,000 barrels per day in September, according to media reports at today's OPEC + JMMC meeting. Oil continues...
Results of the UK Conservative Party leadership race have been just announced and they did not result in a surprise. Liz Truss, a foreign affairs minister...
Cryptocurrencies have been consolidating for the past few days, and there was little volatility in the market over the weekend. Friday's attempt to...
Revisions to European manufacturing PMIs for August, released last week, were quite significant. Because of that market was wondering whether revisions...
European indices as well as EURUSD are in the center of the attention today. Gazprom announced on Friday that it will halt gas supplies to Europe via Nord...
