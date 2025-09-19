US OPEN: High volatility on SNAP and BBBY shares
Wednesday's session on Wall Street began with moderate gains in stock indices. As for the macro calendar, investors' attention was focused on inflation...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Second quarter GDP growth in Canada comes out at 3.3%, although 4.4% was expected. In the previous quarter, it was 3.1% On a quarterly basis, we have...
ADP employment report for August was released today at 1:15 pm BST. This was the first report following ADP methodology revision that is meant to make...
The mood around Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) deteriorated ahead of the opening of today's session following a series of news related to a strategic...
Bitcoin has halted declines near $19,700 and is holding above $20,000. Ethereum is again recovering faster than the 'king of cryptocurrencies'...
DE30 loses and stays below 13,000 points Inflation in Europe accelerates Today's German trading session brings declines in the...
The share price of Hewlett&Packard, commonly known as HP, is losing nearly 10% today before the open amid weak results and lowered growth forecasts...
US indices booked the third straight session of declines yesterday as post-Powell pressure continues to linger over Wall Street. The US central bank is...
European indices set for slightly higher opening First ADP report with revised methodology Inflation data from Europe European...
In spite of launching yesterday's session higher, US indices finished the day lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.10%, Dow Jones moved 0.96% lower and...
On Tuesday, the main markets were influenced by Jerome Powell's Friday message, which was presented at the Jackson Hole symposium As...
The cryptocurrency market is characterized by incredible volatility, and recently reacted with another avalanche of declines in the face of the Fed's...
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) were gaining as much as 10% at the beginning of today's session, however, sentiment has now turned upside...
Nikola Company is considering raising nearly $400 million through the sale of company shares. Management is looking for cash to increase production...
The S&P 500 (US500) completely erases its earlier rebound and falls near yesterday's close. The S&P 500 is below 4050 points and the 100-period...
Consumer Confidence for Aug: Actual: 103.2; Expected 97.9; Prior 95.7 JOLTS Job Openings for July: Actual: 11.23 mln; Expected 10.475...
The US stock market starts today's trading higher Wall Street awaits consumer confidence index reading Tuesday's session...
Flash CPI inflation data for August from Germany was released at 1:00 pm BST today. Market expected headline gauge to accelerate from 7.5 to 7.8% YoY....
DE30 gains in today's session Expectations for German inflation reading Today's German trading session brings gains in the...
