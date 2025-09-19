EUR/USD falls back to parity
During this session risk assets are once again under pressure, as the US Dollar appreciates against the major currencies. The pair EUR/USD is again...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
The US stock market starts today's trading with declines Panic on "meme stocks" The first trading session this...
Uranium is the primary fuel ingredient in nuclear power plants. One gram of enriched uranium provides energy comparable to three tons of lignite, and nuclear...
Crude oil has been losing heavily in recent minutes. WTI is retreating from around $90 to $87, giving us about a 3% drop during the day. Brent crude is...
TTF gas prices in Europe are hitting new records. TTF gas prices for 1-month delivery are rising today to €282/MWH, up nearly €35 from Friday's...
DE30 records declines Bundesbank sees increasing chance of recession The mood on the German stock market deteriorated in the first...
Sentiment around cryptocurrencies deteriorated immediately after markets lost confidence in the 'pivot' on the Fed. Cryptocurrencies are once again...
European stock market indices are trading under pressure at the start of a new week. Major Western European indices are all down over 1%. German DE30 trades...
EURUSD is threatening a drop below parity levels once again. The main currency pair started a new week on a weaker footing and is now trading just slightly...
European markets set to open lower Russia signals complete stop to Nord Stream gas flows Fed Chair Powell to speak at Jackson Hole...
Stocks in Asia are trading mixed at the start of a new week - Chinese equities gain following PBoC rate cut while indices from other parts of Asia-Pacific...
In European markets, market sentiment deteriorated. The German DE30 lost 1.12%, the French FRA 40 slipped 0.94%. Friday's session...
Stock markets moved lower this week in a post-FOMC risk-off move. Fed will remain in the spotlight next week with the Jackson Hole symposium...
For technical reasons, gas flow through Nord Stream will be halted from August 31 to October 2, Gazprom said. The turbine in question is the Portovaya compressor...
The Earth's climate is undergoing constant, dynamic changes that affect global production and industry. Human impact on the Earth's environment...
U.S. stock market starts today's trading with declines Market estimates the size of the next rate hike 10-year Treasury...
Apple's share price has performed better since the beginning of the year against US indices and competitors in the form of Silicon Valley giants Amazon,...
Canadian retail sales in June came in at 1.1% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m and the previous reading of 2.2% m/m. Core inflation came in at 0.8%...
Existing home sales in the US declined 5.9% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.81 million in July, the lowest since June of 2020 and below market...
