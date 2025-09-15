Morning Wrap (27.05.2025)
Markets in the Asia-Pacific zone are gaining during Tuesday's session after yesterday, during somewhat limited trading due to a holiday in the US...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
Bitcoin กำลังซื้อขายราว 115,000 ดอลลาร์ ยังคงรักษากำไรล่าสุดไว้ในช่วงต้นสัปดาห์ ความเชื่อมั่นลดลงเล็กน้อยหลังฟิวเจอร์ส Nasdaq และ S&P 500 ปรับตัวลดลงจากรายงานการสอบสวนด้านต่อต้านการผูกขาดของ Nvidia ส่วน Ethereum ลดลงมากกว่า 2.5% ลงไปอยู่ที่ 4,500 ดอลลาร์ ค่าเงินดอลลาร์สหรัฐอ่อนค่าลง แต่ยังไม่ส่งผลให้ตลาดคริปโตปรับตัวขึ้นในวันจันทร์ Fed...

หุ้น Micron วันนี้พุ่งขึ้น 10% แตะ $153 ต่อหุ้น หลัง Citi ปรับราคาเป้าหมายขึ้นเป็น $175 จากเดิม $150 แนวโน้มการเติบโตของตลาดหน่วยความจำยังคงแข็งแกร่ง เนื่องจาก อุปสรรคในการเข้าสู่อุตสาหกรรมสูง ทำให้ซัพพลายจำกัด และความต้องการเกินคาด โดยเฉพาะจาก ศูนย์ข้อมูลและ AI Micron จะรายงานผลประกอบการ Q4 FY2025...

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) สำนักงานใหญ่: Houston, Texas Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) เป็นหนึ่งในผู้เล่นสำคัญในตลาดโซลูชันเทคโนโลยีสำหรับองค์กร ก่อตั้งในปี 2015 หลังจากแยกตัวจาก Hewlett-Packard เดิม ทำให้ HPE สามารถมุ่งเน้นไปที่การส่งมอบผลิตภัณฑ์และบริการ IT ขั้นสูงสำหรับ องค์กรขนาดใหญ่และสถาบัน...

ตลาดหุ้นสหรัฐปิดทำการในวันนี้เนื่องในวัน Memorial Day ขณะเดียวกัน ตลาดหุ้นสหราชอาณาจักรก็ปิดเช่นกันเนื่องจากวันหยุดธนาคารฤดูใบไม้ผลิ (Spring Bank Holiday) โดนัลด์...
ดอลลาร์อ่อนต่อเนื่อง – หนี้สหรัฐฯ พุ่งไม่หยุด นักลงทุนเริ่มไม่มั่นใจ แม้การปรับลดอันดับความน่าเชื่อถือของหนี้สหรัฐฯ โดย Moody’s จะไม่ส่งผลแรงในช่วงแรก...
DAX พุ่งทะลุ 24,000 จุด! รับข่าวเลื่อนภาษีจากสหรัฐฯ ดัชนี DAX ของเยอรมนีดีดตัวแรงในวันจันทร์ เพิ่มขึ้นราว 1.6% ทะลุระดับ 24,000 จุด ทั้งในตลาดจริง (cash...
MUFG has issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. MUFG recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Bitcoin's prices exceeded January's peaks last week, which, according to the classic assumptions of technical analysis, confirms the continuation...
European automaker shares surged after US President Donald Trump extended his deadline for imposing 50% tariffs on EU goods to July 9 Airbus...
The previous week was marked by fiscal turmoil in the U.S., which sowed uncertainty about the financial stability of the world’s largest economy....
Following Donald Trump’s move on Friday, trade negotiations between the EU and the U.S. will remain the key focus for markets in the coming hours. Overnight,...
ตลาดหุ้นสหรัฐปิดตลาดวันศุกร์ที่ผ่านมาด้วยการปรับตัวลดลงอย่างต่อเนื่อง หลังจากที่ ประธานาธิบดีโดนัลด์ ทรัมป์ ขู่ว่าจะเก็บภาษีนำเข้าสินค้าจากสหภาพยุโรป...
ดัชนีหุ้นสหรัฐปรับตัวลดลงในวันนี้ หลังจากโดนัลด์ ทรัมป์ประกาศแผนเก็บภาษีศุลกากร 50% กับสหภาพยุโรป ซึ่งอาจมีผลบังคับใช้เร็วที่สุดในวันที่ 1 มิถุนายน...
ปฏิกิริยาเริ่มต้นของตลาดต่อข้อเสนอของทรัมป์ในการเก็บภาษี 50% กับสินค้าจากสหภาพยุโรป ส่งผลให้นักลงทุนหันไปใช้กลยุทธ์ลดความเสี่ยง (risk-off) นำไปสู่แรงขายอย่างรุนแรงในทั้งตลาดหุ้นและตลาดคริปโต...
ความเห็นจากสมาชิกธนาคารกลางสหรัฐ (Fed) Schmid (เฟด): "ในการตัดสินใจด้านนโยบายการเงิน เฟดต้องประเมินอย่างรอบคอบว่าควรให้น้ำหนักกับข้อมูลเชิงคุณภาพ...
Stock market sentiment reflects investor caution, despite Wall Street’s attempt to stop the decline after the US stock market open. Wall...
Stock market gains have come to an end as we head into a long weekend. President Trump has proposed a 50% tariff on all imports from the European Union...
Retail sales from Canada (in April) came in at 0.8% MoM vs 0.7% exp. and -0.4% previously Core retail sales dropped -0.7% vs -0.1% exp. and 0.5%...
New Home Sales in the U.S.: Actual: 743K Forecast: 693K Previous: 670K (revised from 680K) In response to the data, we are seeing a move...
The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) is rising nearly 9% today as investors react with fear to Donald Trump’s warning. The former president first suggested...
Trump criticized the European Union on his Truth Social profile and also recommended imposing 50% tariffs on EU countries from June 1, 2025. In response...
