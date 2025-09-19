Chart of the day- AUDUSD (18.08.2022)
The AUDUSD pair fell to its lowest levels in over a week, after mixed data from the labour market caused uncertainty regarding the path of further interest...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
European stock markets set for a lower opening Speeches from Fed members US jobless claims and Philly Fed data Futures markets point...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower despite dovish FOMC minutes. S&P 500 fell 0.72%, Dow Jones moved 0.50% lower while Nasdaq lost...
Minutes were perceived as slightly dovish, due to the lack of a clear major hawkish message The Fed sees the need to tighten all the time, but at...
The decision to hike 75 bps in July was unanimous Lower commodity prices need not negatively affect inflation Most of the tightening effect...
OIL.WTI Today's analysis will start with the oil market. Looking at the chart of OIL.WTI, we can see a potential broad ABC simple correction pattern....
US500 (S&P 500 fut) loses about 1% ahead of tonight's important event. At 7:00 pm BST the minutes of the July meeting will be published, where...
DOE report on US oil inventories. • Oil inventories. Actual: -7,056 mb Expected: -0.275 mb (API: -0.45 mb) • Gasoline inventories. Actual: -4.642...
U.S. stock market starts today's trading lower Expectations for Fed Minutes Target (TGT.US) with sharp drop in profits 10-year...
US retail sales data for July was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be mixed and caused some moves on the markets. Highlights...
Mood in Europe worsened Investors await Fed Minutes Eurozone inflation revised slightly downward Updates from Uniper...
Cineworld (CINE.UK) shares are down 50% today after a UK movie theater operator warned that lackluster trading is prompting potential financing decisions...
The largest cryptocurrency is clearly struggling to consistently overcome the $24,500 barrier. Sellers are pulling Bitcoin south towards $23,000 where...
The British pound strengthened on Wednesday after UK consumer price inflation surged to 10.1% in July, its highest since February 1982, up from an annual...
The NZDUSD pair rose during Asian session after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised its policy rate by 50 bps to 3% in a widely expected and reiterated...
• European stock markets set for a lower opening • FOMC minutes in the spotlight today • Retail sales from the US at 1:30 pm...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. S&P 500 rose 0.19%, Dow Jones moved 0.71% higher while Nasdaq fell 0.19%. Russell 2000 dropped...
Stock exchanges on the Old Continent ended today's trading above the dash. Germany's DAX gained 0.68%, while France's CAC 40 jumped 0.34%. The...
The GDPNow model last quarter went to great lengths to suggest the possibility of entering a technical recession. This has become a reality, although no...
