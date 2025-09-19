Germany to keep nuclear power, but prices continue to skyrocket!
The Wall Street Journal reports that Germany is likely to keep the country's last 3 nuclear power plants operating. Previously, plans called for these...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
In the last hour we have seen a strong pullback on oil. The reason is Iran, as we mentioned earlier in the Commodity wrap. Of course, the key issue is...
WalMart showed a successful financial report, which translated into an increase in the company's shares and a broader rebound among US retailers. Shares...
Nasdaq loses at the start of today's session Industrial production data supports a larger rate hike News from U.S. companies Today's...
2:15 pm BST - US, industrial production for July. Actual: 0.6% MoM. Expected: 0.3% MoM. Previous: -0.2% MoM Capacity Utilization Rate: Actual:...
Canada’s annual inflation fell to 7.60 %YoY in July from the 39-year high of 8.1% in June, in line with market expectations. Prices decelerated...
1:30 pm BST - US housing market data for July. Building permits. Actual: 1,67 million. Expected: 1.63 million. Previous: 1.7 million Housing...
Oil: Crude oil price drop at the beginning of the week, as weaker data from China may weigh on demand China saw lower dynamics of industrial production,...
Cryptocurrencies have been weakening since the beginning of the week. Supply pushed Bitcoin and Ethereum prices south although both major projects managed...
DE30 pulls back from local resistance area Weak German ZEW index Volkswagen (VOW3.DE) and Mahindra explore strategic alliance DE30 launched...
The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany fell to -55.3 pts in August from the -53.8 pts in previous month, while analysts’...
Copper managed to defend major support despite prospects of slowing demand from China. The world’s second largest economy reported disappointing...
European markets set to open lower German ZEW, Canada CPI data in the calendar Quarterly results from Walmart and Home Depot Futures markets...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 jumped 0.40%, Dow Jones moved 0.45% higher while Nasdaq surged 0.62%. Russell 2000 added...
US futures point to lower open Weak data from China put pressure on US stocks Vroom (VRM.US) stock plunged after JPMorgan downgrade US stock...
DE30 is testing local support Public holidays in Spain, Italy and France HelloFresh (HFG.DE) surges on upbeat quarterly results Mixed moods...
OIL.WTI fell sharply on Monday as weak data from China sparked demand worries. Industrial production growth in top oil importer China disappointed, pointing...
USD strengthened on Monday, benefiting from its safe haven status, as sentiment turned sour following a batch of disappointing data from China. Dollar...
Chinese equities took a hit during today's session, following another set of weak economic data. Industrial production and retail sales figures disappointed,...
