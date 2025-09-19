Economic calendar: Second-tier data from US
Stocks in Europe set for lower opening NY Empire State Manufacturing Canada wholesalers and manufacturing sales figures Public holidays in Poland,...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
Stocks in Europe set for lower opening NY Empire State Manufacturing Canada wholesalers and manufacturing sales figures Public holidays in Poland,...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mostly higher today. Nikkei rose 1.13%, S&P/ASX 200 added 0.45% while traders from South Korea were off for holiday....
US indices continued gains on Friday and major indices are set for the 4th weekly gain in a row Nasdaq is up more than 1.4% and S&P 500 is slightly...
Electric automaker reported better than expected revenue at $364 million versus $337.5 million expected Adjusted loss per share was $1.62 versus $1.63...
Oil decreased more than 2% on Friday as oil flows from Russia to southern european countries are set to return today. Moreover, Iran said that it can accept...
Preliminary University of Michigan Sentiment Index rose to 55,1 from 51,5 in July and it is highest in 3 months. Moreover, inflation expectations decreased...
US indices open higher amid speculations of possible slowdown in interest rates hikes Apple is stable amid expectations of sustained iPhone Sales...
US CPI report release is already behind us and markets' attention once again shifts towards central banks with release of the FOMC minutes and an expected...
Crptocurrencies erased some of the euphoric gains amid a mixed end to the US cash session. U.S. indices traded without spectacular price swings today,...
DE30 is testing major resistance zone European stocks edge higher Bayer (BAYN.DE) received favorable ruling against BASF (BAS.DE) Upbeat sentiment...
The British pound strengthened against the Euro on Friday as investors digested the latest GDP data. The UK economy shrank 0.1% in Q2 and 0.6% in June...
European markets set for higher opening Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index WASDE report Futures markets point to a higher opening for...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. S&P 500 fell 0.07%, Dow Jones rose 0.08% while Nasdaq lost 0.58%. Russell 2000 added 0.31% Similar...
US PPI inflation fell to 9.8% in July from 11.3%, stronger than expectations near 10.4%. Core PPI inflation also fell to 7.6%, compared to 8.2% previously...
The US indices started today's session with gains, but the initiative was quickly taken by supply, resulting in a clear pullback. Nevertheless, given...
The Ethereum cryptocurrency is increasing its dominance against Bitcoin and has rebounded from its price bottom by more than 100%, compared to Bitcoin's...
When could there be a potential reversal of negative sentiment toward gaming, both domestically and globally? Will the "wind of change come from the...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.262 million in the week ended August 6, compared to 0.260 million reported in...
DE30 struggles to break above 13790 pts level Daimler Truck (DTG.US) expects strong demand in 2023 despite recession fears Siemens' (SIE.DE)...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม