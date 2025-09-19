Oil reverses after EIA report
EIA's STEO report for August shows us that U.S. oil production in 2023 may be higher than previously expected. Previously, an increase of 800,000 brk/d...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
The British pound is losing ground to its feet, plus we are seeing a stronger dollar. Such a mix causes even deeper declines on the GBPUSD pair. In the...
Today's session is marked by steep declines in the Nasdaq Index (US100), which is awaiting tomorrow's US CPI inflation reading. There was an upward...
Ethereum is positioning itself for a September transition to a deflationary version 2.0, which is expected to ultimately consume up to 99.5% less energy...
Technology companies are losing at the start of today's session 10-year Treasury yields are up 1.4% ahead of tomorrow's CPI reading Huge...
Oil: Goldman Sachs points out that the scenario of significantly higher oil prices still lingers GS points out that low prices are the...
DE30 drops on inflation risks Updates from Continental AG (CON.DE) and Fraport (FRA.DE) Market sentiment deteriorated on European...
Shares of vaccine maker Novavax are trading more than 30% lower in pre-session trading. The company lowered forecasts and reported a quarterly report below...
The RIA agency said that Transneft has stopped exporting crude oil to Central European countries via the Druzhba branch of the oil pipeline that runs through...
MicroStrategy (MSTR.US) has gone big on Bitcoin and there is no going back as most of the company's value is in the Bitcoin it owns. Introduction While...
The Hungarian Central Statistical Office indicated that inflation in July rose to 13.7% YoY. from 11.7% in June and topped analysts' expectations of...
Laurence Fink, CEO of the world's largest investment fund BlackRock, sold a large block of shares on August 5, which raises concerns about the future...
Late tonight, the API report on oil inventories will be released, which may have an impact on the black gold prices. From the technical point of view,...
European indices set for lower opening API report on oil inventories Earnings reports from Coinbase, Plug Power European index futures point...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.12%, Dow Jones moved 0.09% lower while Nasdaq fell 0.10%. Russell 2000 jumped...
European benchmarks ended today's trading higher; the DAX gained 0.84%, the CAC 40 rose 0.8%, and the WIG20 climbed 2.64% higher. The...
Today's session is relatively calm on the forex market. The main pair continues to be range-traded and below Fibonacci levels marked by 61.8%. However,...
Shares of Gamestop (GME.US) and AMC Entertainment (AMC.US) today rebounded from the recent period of 'slow' trading, while Bed Bath Beyond (BBBY.US)...
Silver is currently testing a very important area. This is the 50-day moving average and the range of the largest correction in the trend. Silver...
