Morning wrap (04.08.2022)
After a brief pause, US indices resumed an upward move yesterday. S&P 500 gained 1.56%, Dow Jones added 1.29% while Nasdaq surged 2.59%. Russell...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
European indices erased early losses and finished today's session around 8-weeks highs, with Dax up 1.03% led by gains in tech stocks. European...
Moderna (MRNA.US) stock rose over 15.0% during today's session after the vaccine maker posted upbeat quarterly results mainly thanks to high sales...
The ISM Services PMI unexpectedly jumped to 56.7 in July, from 55.3 in June and topping analysts’ estimates of 53.5. Faster increases were seen for...
Publication of both reports from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Both crude and gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly...
The ISM Services PMI for the US jumped to 56.7 in July from 55.3 in the previous month, beating analysts’ expectations of 53.5. Prices...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher PayPal (PYPL.US) surges on upbeat quarterly results Robinhood (HOOD.US) plans to lay off more...
As previously announced, OPEC + will continue its cooperation and slightly increases the production target in September, namely by 100 thousand. barrels...
DE30 posts modest gains The situation on the Rhine River is getting worse Updates from: Commerzbank (CBK.DE), BMW (BMW.DE) and Siemens...
OPEC+ will decide on the fate of the "output cut" agreement during its meeting this week (August 3-4, 2022). Current output levels (for August)...
PayPal (PYPL.US) stock jumped 13.0% in premarket after the financial services company posted better than expected second quarter results. Also news that...
GBPUSD Let's start today's analysis with the technical situation on the GBPUSD chart. Volatility in the GBP market is expected to pick up tomorrow...
Chinese stock markets have been trading lower for almost a year and a half now. CHNComp index has dropped 45% off its February 2021 peak and recent price...
European indices set for flat opening ISM services reading, DOE report on oil inventories Taiwan situation remains on watch Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower after a volatile session. S&P 500 dropped 0.67%, Dow Jones moved 1.23% lower and Nasdaq dipped...
Major European bourses finished today's session only slightly lower, with DAX 30 losing 0.23% as Pelosi visit in Taiwan failed to trigger large...
Semiconductors stocks took a hit on Tuesday as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan sparked fresh tensions between Washington and Beijing....
The number of job openings in the US fell by 605,000 from a month earlier to 10.7 million in June, the lowest in nine months, while analysts expected a...
Citi issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.0196 Target:0.9900 Stop:...
