DE30 breaks above the 13,450-point barrier
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Previous week was the busiest one of the ongoing Wall Street earnings season in terms of big name companies. However, it does not mean that the earnings...
The cryptocurrency sector has been gaining over the past week amid a positive atmosphere on stock market indices. However, the market still can't be...
Japanese yen is regaining its shine as of late. While attention is mostly centered on USDJPY, which has pulled back from a high of around 144.00 to almost...
European stock markets set for lower opening US ISM manufacturing index for July Earnings reports from Activision Blizzard and Pinterest European...
The first Asian session of a new week (and a new month) was an upbeat one. Nikkei and S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.5% while indices from China traded...
European indices ended weekly trading in a bullish mood. The DE30 gained 1.52%, the FRA40 rose 1.72% and the UK 100 finished 1.06% higher. Sentiment...
Roku (ROKU.US) dropped over 25.0% on Friday after the streaming service hub posted a wider-than-expected second quarter loss and issued weak financial...
The core PCE Price Index inflation, which is Fed preferred inflation measure, accelerated to 4.8% in June from 4.7% in the prior month, above market expectations...
The Federal Reserve delivered a 75 basis point rate hike this week, in-line with market expectations. However, the decision came before the US GDP report...
Looking at the EURGBP chart at the D1 interval, one can notice that the pair is testing the neckline for a wide head-to-shoulder pattern, which may support...
Tezos is still among the top 50 cryptocurrencies although it has slipped nearly 90% from its 2021 peak. Developers, however, are still developing blockchain: Tezos...
The current week has been marked by great technological uncertainty from overseas. After very weak results from Snap and a panic sell-off, investors were...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US was revised slightly higher to 51.5 in July from a preliminary of 51.1 and above record...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Core PCE slightly above expectations Apple and Amazon both posted solid quarterly results Intel stock...
The price has almost doubled since the June sell-off, which pushed the token's price below 900 USD. The growth of the cryptocurrency market has been...
Core PCE prices in the US which exclude food and energy rose 0.6% month-over-month in June, following 0.3% gain in May and above market expectations...
After yesterday's session, major technology companies Google and Amazon delivered second-quarter reports. The results turned out to be better than...
DE30 tries to break above the 13,450-point barrier Slightly weaker GDP data in Germany Good results from Amazon (AMZN.US) support...
