Economic calendar: US GDP report, earnings from Apple and Amazon
European indices are set for a slightly opening US GDP report expected to show expansion Apple and Amazon are highlights in today's...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
US indices finished trading significantly higher following the Fed decision. S&P 500 jumped 2.62%, Dow Jones gained 1.37% and Nasdaq rallied...
European stock market indices finished today's trading higher. Among outperformers one could find Dutch AEX (+1%) or Italian FTSE MIB (+1.5%)....
FOMC delivered a 75 basis point rate hike, putting the Federal Fed Funds rate in the 2.25-2.50% range. This was the second 75 basis point rate hike in...
The Federal Reserve delivered a second 75 basis point rate hike in a row. Decision was in-line with expectations and therefore did not result in any major...
The Federal Reserve announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 7:00 pm BST. Decision was not a surprise - the US central bank delivered a 75...
Today's FOMC monetary policy decision may be a key for the future outlook of S&P 500 (US500) as well as other equity indices. Equity markets try...
Spotify (SPOT.US) released an earnings report for the second quarter of 2022 today ahead of the Wall Street session open. Release was viewed positively...
A weekly report from the US Department of Energy on oil inventories was released today at 3:30 pm BST. Release largely confirmed what was hinted yesterday...
US indices launched today's session higher Dow Jones remains close to upper limit of downward channel PayPal gains as activist...
The current week is full of the publication of interim results of the world's largest technology giants. Will the so-called AAA companies (Alphabet,...
The FOMC will announce a monetary policy decision today in the evening at 7:00 pm BST. A hawkish surprise by a traditionally-dovish ECB showed that central...
New orders for US manufactured durable goods unexpectedly rose to 1.9% month-over-month in June, extending gainsfrom upwardly revised 0.8% increase...
DE30 mixed ahead of FOMC decision GfK sentiment worsens! Mercedes-Benz (MBG.DE) and Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) update forecasts for 2022 Market...
Bitcoin has halted declines below $20,700, the cryptocurrency sector is attempting to return to growth with a breath of improved sentiment on stock market...
Today we can observe some dollar weakness as investors geared up for a US Federal Reserve decision which will be released at 7:00 pm BST. Market expects...
• European indices set for higher opening • Fed rate decision at 7:00 pm BST • Earnings reports from Meta Stock markets in...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 fell 1.15%, Dow Jones dropped 0.71% and Russell 2000 lost 0.70%. Nasdaq was performer,...
European indices finished today's session lower as Gazprom once again reduced gas exports through the Nord Stream pipeline due to maintenance, prompting...
