Shopify stock tumbles over 16% on layoff news
Shopify (SHOP.US) shares fell more than 16.0% during today's session after the Canadian e-commerce company announced plans to lay off approximately...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Microsoft (MSFT.US) will report results for Q4 today after the closing bell. Similar to other big tech companies, Microsoft stock took a hit in recent...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 95.7 in July, from the previous month's 98.7 and below market expectations...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Walmart (WMT.US) cut its financial outlook Earnings reports from Microsoft (MSFT.US), Alphabet...
World gas prices continue to rise dramatically today. The prices of European gas, TTF, are rising by over 10%, and NATGAS by nearly 9.0%. The situation...
DE30 approaches 13,000 points level Gas crisis spoils mood on German trading floor Lufthansa suspends flights due to strikes Market...
WalMart has lowered profit expectations pointing to rising inflation. WalMart, which has been among the top retailers in the US for decades, can be regarded...
Oil: Crude oil is breaking out of the downside sequence. The nearest key target for WTI bulls is located around USD 101 per barrel Some...
Shares of Alphabet (GOOG.US) (GOOGL.US) were dragged down by disappointing results from Snap (SNAP.US) on July 21. Snap sent a shock wave through...
The recession, although still timidly, is beginning to knock louder and louder at Wall Street's gates. More high-profile growth companies are beginning...
Cryptocurrencies are the worst performing asset class today. Steep drops can be spotted across the digital assets market with bing names like Bitcoin or...
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) will report earnings for Q2 2022 today after the close of the Wall Street session. Company has recently performed a 20-for-1 stock...
European markets set for lower opening Conference Board consumer confidence, API report on oil inventories Earnings reports from...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.13%, Dow Jones moved 0.28% higher and Russell 2000 added 0.60%. Nasdaq...
European indices struggled for momentum during today's session while DAX finished 0.33% lower after Gazprom announced that from Wednesday will reduce...
During the first trading session of the new week, the US dollar appreciates around 0.5% against the Swiss franc. Nevertheless, when looking at the chart...
Newmont Corp (NEM.US) stock fell over 10% on Monday after the gold miner lifted its annual cost estimates and posted weak Q2 profit caused by lower...
Today's session has been relatively quiet in the forex market, with the EUR/USD pair remains in the range. 4-hour time frame chart. On the 4-hour...
