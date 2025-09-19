📈NATGAS surges as Russia cut gas transfers💥
NATGAS price rose sharply following the news that Russian giant Gazprom said it was halting another Siemens turbine and from Wednesday plans to reduce...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
NATGAS price rose sharply following the news that Russian giant Gazprom said it was halting another Siemens turbine and from Wednesday plans to reduce...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Interesting week ahead with FOMC decision and megacap earnings Snap (SNAP.US) stock downgraded...
Swiss bank Julius Baer (BAER.CH) started today's trading session with a sizable downward gap, triggered by weak results for the first half of...
Wall Street earnings season is in full swing and the most interesting day week has just begun. Traders will be offered earnings reports from some of the...
Russian gas flows to Germany to a very limited extent Gazprom informs that after the installation of the "famous" turbine, the gas will...
DE30 gains at start of week Disturbing Ifo data Jefferies positive on Merck KGaA shares (MRK.DE) Market...
Cryptocurrencies failed to maintain bullish momentum over the weekend, which raises concerns around how they will fare later in the week. Are digital assets...
US indices performed well last week and managed to extend the recovery move. A new week began in rather downbeat moods but those started to improve after...
European markets set to open lower German IFO index Interesting week ahead with FOMC decision and Q2 GDP reports European...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded lower at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei dropped 0.8%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.1% lower and indices from China...
European indices finished today's session slightly higher after a rocky start, with the DAX ending almost flat. For the week, the German index rose...
Micron Technology (MU.US) stock dropped more than 4% on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered memory chip provider rating to underweight from equal-weight...
Following Thursday's weak readings of weekly jobless claims and Philly Fed index, today even more disturbing data from the US economy were published. The...
The ECB meeting delivered a surprise 50 basis point rate hike and now markets will look for Fed's move. The US central bank will announce a rate decision...
EURUSD experienced increased volatility during yesterday's session after an aggressive move from the European Central Bank. Today, however, the dollar...
US Manufacturing PMI decreased to 52.3 in July from 52.7 in June, above forecasts of 52.0, preliminary estimates showed. US Services PMI plunged to...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods Twitter (TWTR.US) Q2 revenue below estimates Verizon (VZ.US) stock plunges amid slower...
American Express shares are gaining nearly 5% before the opening of the US stock market after the release of a successful quarterly report. The company...
Twitter (TWTR.US) reported Q2 results today ahead of the Wall Street session open. Social media company reported an adjusted loss per share of $0.08 while...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม