BREAKING: EUR strengthens as ECB rise rates by 50bp
European Central Bank (ECB) has just announced its latest monetary policy decision. ECB lifted interest rate for the first time in eleven years to...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
European Central Bank (ECB) has just announced its latest monetary policy decision. ECB lifted interest rate for the first time in eleven years to...
Positive sentiment in the cryptocurrency market has abruptly weakened amid news that Tesla has sold 75% of Bitcoin's reserves, worth nearly $936 million....
The German benchmark index gives up part of the week's gains. D1 chart The DE30 fluctuates between gains and losses on Thursday ahead of the...
DE30 holds above monthly beaten downtrend line Markets await ECB decision Mario Draghi resigns as PM, Gazprom resumes gas supplies Market...
Rate decision from the European Central Bank at 1:15 pm BST is a key event of the day. ECB is expected to deliver the first rate hike in over a decade....
The Bank of Japan left interest rates and other monetary policy settings unchanged during the meeting today. Such a decision was expected by the markets....
Today is the most important day of the week for EUR traders. This is because of 3 factors: End of Nord Stream 1 maintenance Expected resignation...
European stock market set for higher opening ECB rate decision at the top of agenda Italian PM expected to resign Futures...
US indices added to previous gains and finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.59%, Dow Jones moved 0.15% higher and Nasdaq...
European indices erased early gains and finished today's session lower, halting a 3-day gain ahead of tomorrow's highly expected ECB meeting,...
Macau-focused gaming stocks like Las Vegas Sands (LVS.US), Wynn Resorts (WYNN.US) rose more than 3.0% on Wednesday after Reuters reported that China's...
At the beginning of the new week, the EURUSD pair continued its upward correction, but today's session looks a bit different. Despite the initial increases,...
Tesla Inc (TSLA.US) will publish its quarterly results today after market close. Wall Street is concerned that the second quarter of this year may prove...
Publication of both reports from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell unexpectedly while gasoline stockpiles...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Baker Hughes (BKR.US) stock plunges on weak quarterly results Tesla (TSLA.US) to report Q2 2022...
Stock market indexes continue their strong rebound, with the Nasdaq technology index trading at its highest levels in a month. Risk appetite has increased...
Canada’s annual inflation rose to 8.10% YoY in June from 7.7% in May , the highest since January 1983, however below market...
DE30 negates early day gains Indices fall after Lavrov's war comments The drying up of the Rhine River raises concerns...
Yesterday after the close of the box office session, streaming giant Netflix reported its second quarter results. The markets were awaiting them with bated...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม