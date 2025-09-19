Delta Air Lines stock plunges on weak Q2 earnings
Delta Air Lines (DAL.US) fell short of second-quarter earnings as margins took a hit from higher fuel prices and higher operational costs. Nevertheless...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
US CPI inflation for June data will be released today at 1:30 pm BST. The expectations point to a higher reading of 8.8% y / y compared to previous reading...
Bitcoin slipped below $20,000 after the weekend, but the bulls are trying their hand again and defending the market from deeper declines. Will demand have...
DE30 makes up for some of the declines after this morning's plunge Germany's CPI inflation falls as expected Record number...
EURUSD may have resisted a drop below parity for now as USD gave back some gains but outlook for euro remains bleak. Common currency is eyeing a break...
Reserve Bank of New Zealand decided to hike interest rates by 50 basis points. This put the Official Cash Rate at 2.50%, the highest level since January...
European indices set for lower opening US CPI expected to accelerate again Bank of Canada set for 75 bp rate hike Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.92%, Dow Jones moved 0.62% lower and Nasdaq slumped 0.95%. Russell 2000...
The EURUSD pair hit parity today for the first time in 20 years. On the other hand, the parity appeared earlier in response to the dot-com bubble, i.e....
Many assets have seen significant price drops today, however the commodity sell-off is eye-catching. It is difficult to find a market that would not experience...
Peloton (PTON.US) stock rose more than 3.0% on Tuesday after the exercise equipment manufacturer announced it will fully transition to third-party...
Coffee prices dropped to $206.25, a level not seen since May 11th, amid a weaker real and lingering worries to what extent recession will hit demand. In...
Crude oil fell over 6% below $98.00 per barrel as fresh Covid-19 curbs in top importer China and mounting fears of a global economic slowdown weighed...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher PepsiCo (PEP.US) posted upbeat quarterly results Canoo (GOEV.US) stock surges on deal with Walmart...
The Meta Platforms company known by its old name, Facebook, could face stacked problems in maintaining high margins by the fall of 2021. A recording of...
Oil: Crude oil trades around $ 100 per barrel Citi in its "recession" forecast indicates that oil could fall to the level of...
Gap (GPS.US) shares fell nearly 6% before the opening bell after struggling casual apparel retailer announced that CEO Sonia Syngal would step down...
Today's European session brings a continuation of the worsening sentiment of most stock market benchmarks. The German DE30 is currently losing nearly...
All eyes are on EURUSD today as the main currency pair hovers near parity. The pair has briefly traded below the 1.00 level but is yet to deliver a decisive...
