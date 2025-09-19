Bitcoin is falling below 20 000 USD level
Leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin today falls below the psychological $20,000 mark again and drags smaller cryptocurrencies with it. Ethereum is approaching...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
USD continues to outperform euro, causing EURUSD to reach parity for the first time since late-2002. Concerns over recession in Europe resulting from a...
Twitter (TWTR.US) deal Falling Apart: What Should We Know? Elon Musk has officially unveiled his intention to back out of his deal to acquire Twitter....
EURUSD is in the center of attention today. After a months-long drop, the euro is nearing parity with the US dollar. It was almost 20 years ago when the...
European markets set for lower opening EURUSD inches closer to parity German ZEW and API oil report on the agenda Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.15%, Dow Jones moved 0.52% lower and Nasdaq slumped 2.26%. Russell 2000...
European indices finished today's session lower after three consecutive sessions of gains Monday. Germany’s DAX lost 1.4% with miners and...
The pair EUR/USD continues to trade lower during this session and is getting closer and closer to parity. The declines in equities are supporting the strength...
Lululemon (LULU.US), Under Armour (UAA.US) shares fell 3.95% and 4.50% respectively on Monday after Jefferies downgraded both apparel makers. Lululemon's...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.0057 Target:0.9700 Stop:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:0.9827 Target:1.0100 Stop:...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Twitter (TWTR.US) stock plunges as Musk attempts to exit the takeover deal Casino stocks tumble...
Founded in 2004, Virgin Galactic is still the only publicly traded company with ambitions to make space tourism available on a global scale. The company's...
Gas prices in the US are soaring again, which is caused by heat waves in southern regions. Temperature in Texas is set to hit new, long-unobserved highs...
On Friday, financial markets were hit with news of Elon Musk abandoning the idea of Twitter (TWTR.US) purchase. The question of whether this is his final...
Last week, the price of Bitcoin rebounded from dips below the psychological level of $20,000, but today we are seeing further weakening. The capitalization...
The USDJPY pair hit a fresh 24-year high on Monday, after Japan's governing Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner Komeito scored a major...
Indices from the Old Continent record declines DE30 struggles to return to the vicinity of 13,000 points Mercedes-Benz (MBG.DE) car...
