BREAKING: US crude stocks rise unexpectedly
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Oilprices rose sharply on Thursday, however publication of today's reports from the US Department of Energy failed to accelerate upward momentum....
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas increased only by 60 billion cubic feet for the week ended...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US jobless claims rose unexpectedly GameStop (GME.US) board approved stock split Major...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.235 million in the week ended July 2, compared to 0.231 million reported in the previous...
Minutes from the latest ECB meeting have just been released, however did not cause any major moves on markets. Here are key takeaways from the document: If...
Share price of Airbus (AIR.DE) had a decent first half of 2022. While stock recorded a double-digit drop in January-June 2022 period, sell-off was smaller...
The German benchmark index is in the middle of a short-term upward correction. W1 chart The DE30 broke through the low for the year this week...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 slowly approaches 12,900 pts resistance zone Offices of Delivery Hero raided by EU antitrust...
The British pound jumped shortly after 9:00 am BST today following a report from Sky News. Sky reported that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing...
Minutes from the latest meeting of the European Central Bank's Governing Council are a highlight in today's economic calendar (12:30 pm BST). FOMC...
European stock markets set for higher opening ECB minutes due at 12:30 pm BST DOE report, US trade balance data Futures markets...
US indices traded mostly higher yesterday. S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.36%, Dow Jones moved 0.23% higher and Nasdaq added 0.35%. Russell 2000 dropped...
European indices finished today's session mostly in green with DAX rebounding 1.56% led by an over 3% gain in retail and tech shares supported by...
Minutes from the FOMC meeting that took place in June has just been released. Markets were primarily focused on whether US central bankers discussed whether...
Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.US) shares jumped over 11.0% on Wednesday after the electric-vehicle maker's deliveries nearly quadrupled as it increased...
Gold continues to decline amid strengthening dollar. Since the beginning of the US session bond yields are moving higher, which would suggest that the...
ISM employment subindex fell most since covid collapse US job openings plunged by whooping 427K The ISM Services PMI dropped to 55.3 in June...
The ISM Services PMI for the US fell to 55.30 in June from 55.9 in the previous month, beating analysts’ expectations of 54.3. JOLTS...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Goldman cuts Apple (AAPL.US) price target DoorDash (DASH.US) faces competition from Amazon (AMZN.US) Major...
