USDIDX hits highest level since 2002
Demand for safe-haven assets pushed the dollar index to fresh 20-year highs above 106.8, while investors ditched risk-sensitive currencies and commodities...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
OIL.WTI Let’s start today’s analysis with the oil market. The price of this commodity slumped during yesterday's session. However, looking...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 bounces off 78.6% retracement and returns above 12,500 pts Airbus wins satellite order from...
Boris Johnson may have survived a recent confidence vote but the number of MPs who expressed their lack of support for him as Prime Minister was a big...
European stock markets set for a higher opening FOMC minutes in the spotlight today Services ISM for June at 3:00 pm BST Futures...
US indices gained during the first trading session after a long weekend. S&P 500 added 0.16%, Nasdaq surged 1.75% and Russell 2000 gained 0.79%....
European indexes fell sharply on Tuesday, with DAX down 2.91% to a 20-month low below 12,400 mostly due to energy sector problems. Norway...
HP Inc. (HPQ.US) shares fell over 2% during today's session after Evercore ISI downgraded the information technology company to ‘in-line’...
USDCAD currency pair rose over 1.5% on Tuesday and reached a level not seen since November 2020 as rising recession fears sparked crude sell-off which...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the AUDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:0.8818 Target:0.8600 Stop:...
The strength of the US dollar y is triggering a sizeable drop in gold prices. During today’s session bullion has breached the $ 1,780 support and...
Norway's oil and gas sector is on strike. Workers are demanding pay rises due to rising inflation. Initially, it was estimated that gas production...
Factory orders in the US rose 1.6% in May, from a upwardly revised 0.7% gain in April and beating market forecast of a 0.5% rise. Factory...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US Dollar strengthens Tesla (TSLA.US) posts disappointing delivery figures Major Wall Street...
At the beginning of the week, crude oil reacted positively to the news from Libya and Norway, but we are currently observing nearly 7% downward move from...
SAS (SAS.SE) stock plunged over 12.0% on Tuesday, extending recent losses after a Scandinavian airline filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States...
Gold A strong technical signal surfaced on GOLD - death cross (200-session moving average dropping below 50-session moving average) The...
The specter of a possible recession has set in for good in global markets and continues to put pressure on the valuation of major instruments. It is no...
