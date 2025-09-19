MACRO: US manufacturing PMI weakens to two-year low
ISM Manufacturing PMI fell at a stronger pace than expected in June. Signs of easing price pressures The US manufacturing activity slowed in...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Global markets remain under pressure from fears of recession. Indices continue to move lower with any jumps being rather short-lived. A pack of new data...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US fell to 53.00 in June from 56.1 in the previous month, below analysts’ expectations of...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Kohl’s (KSS.US) ends M&A talks with Franchise Group FedEx (FDX.US) stock plunges...
Micron Technology (MU.US) stock fell more than 4% before the opening bell, as weak revenue guidance overshadowed better than expected earnings figures. Company...
WTI and Brent rose nearly 3% during today’s session after preliminary OPEC production data showed that production fell by around 100k. barrels...
European stock markets trade slightly higher DE30 bounces off the 12,600 pts area Siemens to take €2.8 billion writedown European...
The US dollar index is one of the best performing G10 currencies today. USD gains on safe haven flows amid deterioration in overall market moods. A looming...
European markets set to open lower US manufacturing ISM, PMI revisions CPI readings from Poland and euro area Futures markets...
Wall Street indices had another poor session yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 0.88%, Dow Jones moved 0.82% lower and Nasdaq slumped 1.33%. Russell...
European indices finished June's final trading session deeply in red - DAX fell 1.69% closing at its lowest level since November 2020, while CAC40...
RH (RH.US) stock tumbled more than 10.0% on Thursday after the home goods and furniture retailer lowered its full-year financial outlook due to deteriorating...
US personal spending rose only 0.2%MoM in May, the weakest gain so far this year and following a downwardly revised 0.6% rise in April. Today's reading...
Bitcoin broke below the $19,000 level as investors continued to ditch riskier assets amid a worsening macroeconomic environment coupled with aggressive...
Today's weakness in the broad market has also spilled into the cryptocurrencies, which are recording large declines. The sentiment has worsened after...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower S&P 500 heads for worst half-year since 1970 Walgreens (WBA.US) stock plunges despite...
"I think we now understand better how little we understand about inflation”, said Jerome Powell at a conference organized by the ECB. In principle,...
Core PCE prices in the US which exclude food and energy remained unchanged at 0.3 % month-over-month in May, below market expectations...
Robinhood (HOOD.US) enjoyed some elevated volatility in recent days, thanks to two contradicting media reports. First, it was reported that a trading platform...
