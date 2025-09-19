Economic calendar: Flash CPI data from Germany, ECB event
European indices set for lower opening Flash CPI data from Germany and Spain Powell, Lagarde and Bailey to speak at ECB event Weaker...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
European indices set for lower opening Flash CPI data from Germany and Spain Powell, Lagarde and Bailey to speak at ECB event Weaker...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading with big losses. S&P 500 dropped 2.01%, Dow Jones declined 1.56% and Nasdaq plunged 2.98%....
European indices finished today's session mostly higher with DAX up 0.35%, lifted by gains in energy, insurance, utilities, and basic resources....
US500 fell sharply in the last few minutes as recent economic data weighed on market sentiment. The Richmond Fed Index has dropped to the lowest levels...
Macau-focused gaming stocks like Las Vegas Sands (LVS.US), Wynn Resorts (WYNN.US) rose more than 5.0% on Tuesday as the Chinese government decided to ease...
The Conference Board consumer confidence index for June fell to 98.7 points from 103.2 in the previous month, well below analysts’ expectations of...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 98.7 in June, from the previous month's 106.4 and below market expectations...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Nike (NKE.US) stock plunges on weak revenue outlook Morgan Stanley (MS.US) increases dividend...
Copper Corporate profits in China recorded a further decline on a monthly basis, suggesting the possibility of introducing further measures aimed...
Forint strengthened sharply against the Euro on Tuesday after the National Bank of Hungary unexpectedly lifted interest rate by 185 bp to 7.75%, while...
Nike (NYSE:NKE) stock fell more than 2% in premarket despite the athletic footwear producer reported better than expected results for its fiscal fourth...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 tests upper limit of market geometry again Siemens agrees to acquire US software firm for...
In recent years, Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE.US) was one of the best performing companies in the United States posting high growth rates. It has financial...
Reuters reported that the European Central Bank is preparing new measures aimed at preventing fragmentation of the euro area bond markets. ECB is considering...
European markets set for flat opening Conference Board index for June and some second-tier data from US ECB speakers on the agenda,...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.30%, Dow Jones declined 0.20% while Nasdaq moved 0.72% lower. Russell managed...
European indices finished today's session mostly higher with Dax advancing 0.52%% amid solid performance of the technology stocks; Germany's...
Coinbase (COIN.US) stock trades nearly 10.0% lower after Goldman Sachs downgraded the cryptocurrency exchange operator to “sell”...
WTI oil price managed to erase early losses and jumped to $109 per barrel during today's session, as G7 leaders vowed to stand with Ukraine "for...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม